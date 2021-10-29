SBI Home Loans organised Pune's biggest Property Expo at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Karve Nagar on 23rd & 24th October 2021

You would like to read
- Sung by Udit Narayan, Dr. Kamle dedicates his song 'Sahayata' to doctors and frontline workers
- New Age production house IdeaRack enters OTT space with Runaway Lugaai for MX Player, stars Sanjay Mishra, Naveen Kasturia
- Bomma Satya Prasad Institutes contribute towards development of the youth through advanced courses and right education
- Sanjay Miranka joins Poonawalla Group acquired Magma Fincorp as Group CFO
- Thirsty Crow launches Food & Drinks Delivery App in Mumbai, Pune; ropes in Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt as Brand Ambassador!
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/ATK): SBI Home Loans organised Pune's biggest Property Expo at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Karve Nagar, Pune on 23rd & 24th October 2021 from 10 am to 8 pm on both days.
Pune SBI Home Loans Property Expo was a great opportunity for home buyers to book their dream home from among several options and eye watering offers by reputable builders. The Event wore a festive look. The opening ceremony took place with the traditional lamp lighting and ribbon cutting.
This was SBI Home Loans, Pune Zone'sFirst-Ever Property Expo in Pune, launched amid fanfare.
The event was graced by many esteemed and Honourable guests; Ravindra Binwade - Additional Municipal Commissioner, PMC, Ajay Kumar Singh - CGM Circle, Mahesh Goyal - CGM REH, Sukhwinder Kaur - GM NW, Sathya Prakash AGK - GM REH (CC),
Sanjay Ghosh - DGM Product Development, REH, CC, Arveen Bhatnagar - DGM (REH, LHO, Jagannath Sahoo - DGM (B & O), Maheshwar Narayan Prasad - DGM (B & O KOL) among others.
The guests shared their valuable insights on the realty sector and how SBI is the leader with its amazing benefits and offers for the end user. The event was attended by thousands of visitors. The event also saw a brief insightful interaction between builders and our guests that was very well-received.
All-in-all, the event saw a substantial turnout and witnessed many booking their dream homes at the expo. The SBI Home Loan Property Expo success story...(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHMg6yJRtqI)
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor