SBI Home Loans organised Pune's biggest Property Expo at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Karve Nagar on 23rd & 24th October 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/ATK): SBI Home Loans organised Pune's biggest Property Expo at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Karve Nagar, Pune on 23rd & 24th October 2021 from 10 am to 8 pm on both days.

Pune SBI Home Loans Property Expo was a great opportunity for home buyers to book their dream home from among several options and eye watering offers by reputable builders. The Event wore a festive look. The opening ceremony took place with the traditional lamp lighting and ribbon cutting.

This was SBI Home Loans, Pune Zone'sFirst-Ever Property Expo in Pune, launched amid fanfare.

The event was graced by many esteemed and Honourable guests; Ravindra Binwade - Additional Municipal Commissioner, PMC, Ajay Kumar Singh - CGM Circle, Mahesh Goyal - CGM REH, Sukhwinder Kaur - GM NW, Sathya Prakash AGK - GM REH (CC),

Sanjay Ghosh - DGM Product Development, REH, CC, Arveen Bhatnagar - DGM (REH, LHO, Jagannath Sahoo - DGM (B & O), Maheshwar Narayan Prasad - DGM (B & O KOL) among others.

The guests shared their valuable insights on the realty sector and how SBI is the leader with its amazing benefits and offers for the end user. The event was attended by thousands of visitors. The event also saw a brief insightful interaction between builders and our guests that was very well-received.

All-in-all, the event saw a substantial turnout and witnessed many booking their dream homes at the expo. The SBI Home Loan Property Expo success story...(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHMg6yJRtqI)

