PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: For many Indians, the years leading up to 45 represent an important phase of financial planning. As careers progress and incomes grow, financial responsibilities can also increase, ranging from children's education and home ownership to retirement planning and supporting ageing parents. With multiple goals competing for financial resources, creating a strategy that balances wealth creation with protection and certainty can become increasingly important. While market-linked investments can play an important role in long-term wealth creation, financial goals with defined timelines may also require greater predictability. Life Insurance solutions such as SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage, an individual, non-linked, non-participating life insurance savings plan with guaranteed returns, can form part of a balanced financial strategy that combines growth-oriented investments with solutions designed to provide greater certainty, particularly for goals that need to be funded at specific stages of life.

For individuals in their 40s, this approach can be particularly relevant as financial priorities evolve. A child's higher education, retirement corpus or a long-term family financial requirement may have a defined time horizon, making it important to periodically assess whether the financial strategy remains aligned with these objectives. SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage, is designed to support long-term financial planning through disciplined savings and life insurance protection. The plan offers guaranteed benefits, flexible premium payment options and multiple maturity payout choices, enabling individuals to plan towards key financial milestones with greater certainty. For example, an individual planning for a child's higher education can consider allocating a portion of their financial portfolio towards a solution that provides greater predictability for that specific goal. Similarly, those approaching retirement can use guaranteed savings as part of a broader strategy aimed at creating greater visibility around their future financial corpus.

Financial planning should also evolve as life circumstances change. Reviewing financial goals, existing investments, protection needs and savings commitments periodically can help individuals identify gaps and realign their financial strategy as they move closer to important milestones. A balanced financial plan is ultimately not about choosing between growth and certainty. It is about understanding the role each can play in achieving different financial objectives. While growth-oriented investments can help build wealth over the long term, guaranteed savings and life insurance protection can provide greater financial predictability and help safeguard the interests of loved ones. Through solutions such as SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage, individuals can incorporate guaranteed savings and life insurance protection into their broader financial strategy, helping them prepare for important milestones while remaining focused on their long-term aspirations.

By combining growth-oriented investments with appropriate protection and guaranteed savings solutions, individuals can create a more balanced approach to long-term financial preparedness. SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage is positioned to support this approach by providing guaranteed benefits alongside life insurance protection, helping individuals work towards their financial aspirations while safeguarding the interests of their loved ones. Financial planning is ultimately not just about accumulating wealth, but about creating the financial confidence to pursue tomorrow's aspirations while remaining prepared for life's uncertainties today. About SBI Life Insurance SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions. Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike. SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,241 offices, 29,055 employees, a large and productive network of about 2,93,443 agents, 81 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 161 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally. SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2025-26, the Company touched over 20,500 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions. Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of ₹ 20.0 billion and a paid up capital of ₹ 10.0 billion. The AuM is ₹ 5,248.5 billion.

For more information, please visit our website www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. (Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended June 30, 2026) (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)