PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: SBICAP Securities Limited (SSL), a group company of State Bank of India, today announced a strategic partnership with Appreciate Broking IFSC Pvt. Limited, an IFSC-registered intermediary, to enable retail investors seamless access to international investment opportunities through the regulated GIFT City IFSC ecosystem. The partnership, which will facilitate international investing through Appreciate, was inaugurated by Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman - State Bank of India, at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. Through this partnership, SBICAP Securities Limited enables access across both India INX GA and NSEIXGA - a subsidiary of IFSC Exchange Global Access Providers (GAPs), creating one of India's most comprehensive global investing platforms. The solution combines SBICAP Securities' trusted customer franchise and distribution capabilities with Appreciate's full-stack IFSC infrastructure, delivering a seamless and future-ready global investing experience for retail investors.

The platform enables investors to access over 8,000 US-listed stocks and global ETFs across geographies, sectors, and asset classes, alongside a planned range of global mutual funds, thematic portfolios, structured products, and other international investment opportunities. It also offers a simplified investing journey through a regulated GIFT City route, eliminating the complexity typically associated with international investing. Investors can access products across both exchanges' subsidiaries without repeated onboarding, while benefiting from seamless remittances, institutional-grade custody, investor protection measures, and fully compliant IFSC infrastructure. Key Benefits for Investors * Access to 8,000+ US stocks and global ETFs * Fractional investing from $1, enabling participation in equities with small ticket sizes

* Access through both India INX and NSEIX exchange GAPs under a single platform experience * Fully regulated GIFT City IFSC investment route * Single KYC and seamless onboarding * Multi-bank remittance support * US securities held with regulated US custodians * Future-ready access to global funds, mutual funds and structured investment products The launch comes amid rising interest among Indian investors in global diversification, with international markets delivering strong performance over recent years and investors increasingly seeking exposure to global innovation, technology, healthcare, AI and other long-term growth themes. Baldev Prakash, Managing Director & CEO, SBICAP Securities Limited, said: "Indian investors today are increasingly looking beyond domestic markets to build globally diversified portfolios. By associating with Appreciate, which is integrated with both India INX GA and NSEIXGA, we are creating a differentiated platform that combines convenience, investor protection and breadth of global access. Through our partnership, we are bringing a simple, trusted and fully regulated pathway for our customers to access international investment opportunities."

Shlok Srivastav, Co-Founder and COO, Appreciate, said: "Global investing is becoming an unmissable component of wealth creation for Indian investors. Through this partnership, we take great pride in combining the trust and reach of SBICAP Securities with Appreciate's infrastructure to deliver a seamless investing experience through GIFT City. Our mission has been to make international investing simple, affordable and accessible for all Indians, and this is one more step in that direction." The partnership reinforces both organisations' commitment to expanding access to financial markets for Indian investors while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance, transparency and investor protection. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)