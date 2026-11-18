VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Scaler, an AI-native technology education company, and Wispr Flow, a voice interface company rethinking how humans interact with technology, have launched 'India Runs on Voice', a nationwide hackathon calling on developers to build technology around how Bharat speaks, works and accesses services. The initiative challenges participants to rethink everyday digital interactions by making voice the primary interface, moving beyond English-first, typing-led experiences to make AI more accessible across Bharat. Beyond the competition, the hackathon aims to surface solutions that can move from prototype to real-world application and address challenges affecting millions of people across India.

With a target of more than one lakh registrations, the initiative reflects Scaler and Wispr Flow's shared ambition to democratise voice-based technology across Bharat. It aims to expand access to tools that address real-world challenges, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. According to the IAMAI-Kantar Report, one in five internet users in India already uses voice commands for activities such as searching for information and navigation. Building on this adoption, the hackathon will focus on five tracks: civic services, healthcare, education, small businesses and everyday access. Participants will explore how familiar voice behaviours can be translated into practical digital solutions.

The collaboration brings together Scaler's experience in technology education and its community of aspiring and working developers with Wispr Flow's AI-powered voice-to-text technology. The tool enables users to dictate and work across applications. Participants will use Wispr Flow to develop ideas, draft specifications, interact with AI coding tools and document their work through speech. They will also build voice as the primary interface for the solutions they create. Amar Srivastava, CEO-Online and Group CPO, Scaler, said, "India has a thriving community of developers, but the opportunity goes beyond simply building more technology. It lies in solving problems that people encounter in their everyday lives and creating products around the way they actually communicate and work. Through 'India Runs on Voice', we want to bring builders closer to these real-world challenges and encourage them to think beyond conventional interfaces. The next generation of technology should be shaped not just by what we can build, but by the needs of the people we build it for."

Nimisha Mehta, India Head, Wispr Flow, said, "Voice is changing more than how people interact with technology; it is changing how technology gets made. When developers can express ideas, work through instructions and interact with their tools by speaking, the process of creation becomes more natural and fluid. We are excited to partner with Scaler to explore what this shift can make possible and to see the products that emerge when a new generation of builders puts voice at the centre of both creation and interaction." The hackathon will take place across three rounds. The first is an online warm-up round, running from November 5 to 26. Participants will explore problems they want to solve through voice-first technology, develop their ideas and familiarise themselves with the tools ahead of the next round.

The second round is a time bound submission. Problem statements will be released on November 27 and teams have to submit by November 29. The round will also include an online masterclass with Wispr Flow where the session will cover idea identification, followed by a one-hour hands-on build session to take an idea from concept to proof of concept, and guidance on evaluating prototypes. The top 1,000 teams will advance to the 24-hour finale on December 13 at Scaler's campus in Bengaluru. The finalists will build and demonstrate their solutions before a jury comprising industry experts and leaders. The finale will also see participation from investors Nexus Venture Partners and Together Fund, with finalists getting an opportunity to pitch their solutions to them.

The 15 winning teams will share a ₹30 lakh prize pool, with ₹7 lakh for first place, ₹5 lakh for second place and ₹3 lakh for third place. The remaining 12 teams will receive ₹1.25 lakh each. Winning team members will also receive 12 months of Wispr Flow Pro. Beyond the prize pool, the winning teams will also get the opportunity to interview with both organisations. The hackathon is open to students and working professionals in India. Participants can enter individually or in teams of up to three. No prior experience in AI or voice technology is required, and participation is free. Registrations close on November 27, 2026.

For more details, visit https://hackos.scaler.com/wispr/ About Scaler Scaler is an AI-native technology company that builds the engineers powering the world's leading technology teams. With a decade of shaping technical talent, it pairs deep industry experience with a forward-looking, AI-first approach. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Scaler works at the leading edge of technology, plugged into the frontier labs and companies defining what comes next. That proximity means its curriculum, built with over 100 industry leaders, evolves the moment technology does, so its engineers learn what is being shipped today, not what mattered a year ago. Today, its engineers deliver cutting-edge projects across more than 1,000 companies. As the industry rewires itself around AI, Scaler is where futureproof engineering talent gets built, at scale.

About Wispr Flow Wispr is building a faster, more intuitive way to interact with your devices, starting with Flow, its flagship AI voice app. Unlike traditional dictation tools, Flow adapts as you speak, removing filler words, structuring your thoughts, and formatting text automatically, all while working seamlessly across any app. Built to replace the keyboard, Flow is already helping thousands of users cut their daily typing time nearly in half across both mobile and desktop. After six months, the average user types 72% of their characters with Flow across nearly 70 apps and sites. Wispr's mission is to make technology more conversational-reducing screen time, context-switching, and cognitive overload, and helping people spend more time on what matters.

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