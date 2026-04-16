VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16: India's leading technology career platform, has become the first in the country to go fully AI-native across every program it offers -not as an add-on module, but as a ground-up rebuild of curriculum, pedagogy, projects, and hiring preparation. The decision was shaped by a finding the company could not ignore: a joint Scaler - CyberMedia Research study revealed that while 89% of Indian engineers believe they are AI-ready, only 19% are actively building with AI systems. It is that confidence-capability gap - not a shortage of courses - that this overhaul is built to close.

To understand what genuine AI readiness looks like in practice, Scaler spent months in conversation with over 1,200 hiring companies, from MAANG to Indian enterprises to growth-stage startups. What emerged was consistent: the market is saturated with shallow, tool-centric training that creates the appearance of readiness without building the depth that employers actually need. The decision to rebuild - not refresh - every learning path followed from that. India's structural moment makes this consequential beyond one platform. AI talent demand is projected to nearly double by 2027 (Deloitte-NASSCOM), yet only 16% of IT professionals are currently AI-skilled (NASSCOM/MeitY). AI skills are now the single hardest capability to source globally -ahead of engineering and sales (ManpowerGroup 2026). The courses exist. The depth, consistently, does not.

"The industry does not need more people who can prompt a chatbot," said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co- Founder, Scaler. "We spoke to over 1,200 companies, looked hard at our own learner outcomes, and rebuilt every program from what we found. Talent without depth is potential without power." The overhauled programs spanning Software Engineering, Data Science, AI & ML, and DevOps embed AI not as a subject to be studied but as the operating environment in which every skill is now taught. The new programs enabling the above tech tracks are: Modern Software and AI Engineering with specialisation in GenAI and Agentic AI; Modern Data Science and ML with a specialisation in AI; Advanced AIML with a specialisation in Agentic AI; and DevOps, Cloud, & AI Platform Engineering with a specialisation in Cybersecurity and MLOps.

Software engineers learn SDLC in AI world and ship LLM-integrated systems. Data scientists work through transformer architectures, fine-tuning, and production MLOps. The platform's own infrastructure includes an AI learning companion that adapts to each learner in real time, and interview preparation has been rebuilt for AI-first hiring standards -- including LLM-based coding assessments and AI-augmented system design rounds. "Quick certifications create the illusion of readiness," said Amar Srivastava, CEO of Scaler's Online Business and Group Chief Product Officer. "Our programs close the gap between AI confidence and AI capability -for the 22-year-old writing her first ML model and for the 15-year veteran architect rethinking his entire system stack."

The implications extend well beyond curriculum. As AI reshapes how software is built, how teams are structured, and how hiring decisions are made, the professionals who will lead are not those who have taken the most courses -but those who understand AI deeply enough to make judgment calls when the tools change. Scaler's bet is that this kind of depth, built on strong fundamentals in computer science, mathematics, and systems thinking, is what compounds over a career. The platform is designed not as a one-time upgrade but as a career-long partner - one that evolves its curriculum as AI itself evolves, so that Scaler alumni remain competitive not just for today's roles but for the ones that don't yet exist.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)