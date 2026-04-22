PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: India produces nearly 1.6 million engineering graduates every year, yet far too few are truly job ready. Many enter software roles without ever learning how to build real products, how AI integrates into workflows, or how production-grade systems function. That disconnect between education and industry is exactly the problem Scaler School of Technology (SST) is setting out to solve. For students and parents alike, uncertainty around software careers is growing. With AI automating code generation, debugging, and testing at speed, one question is becoming increasingly common: Will software engineers still be in demand in an AI-first world? SST's answer lies not in reassurance, but in a curriculum redesigned for how technology is actually built today.

Located in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, SST departs sharply from the traditional engineering college model. Instead of lecture-led classrooms and theory-heavy assignments, students are introduced early to product builds, startup execution, and applied AI systems. A defining part of that experience is direct learning from industry leaders who have built and scaled some of the world's most influential technology companies. Students regularly work with founders, CXOs, and engineering leaders from organisations such as Meta, Google, Uber, and leading AI labs, bringing real product thinking, system design, and founder-first execution directly into the classroom. That learning extends beyond the classroom into hands-on experimentation environments. Across Scaler AI Labs, robotics setups, and product labs, students are already working on large language model workflows, drone-led systems, and emerging interfaces such as Apple Vision Pro exposure most engineering students encounter only years into their careers.

"The engineering degree was built for a world where technology cycles moved slowly," says Anshuman Singh, Dean, Scaler, Former Tech Lead, Facebook Messenger "Today, AI is compressing what once took teams and quarters into what individuals can build in days. If the way software is built has fundamentally changed, education cannot continue to train students for an industry that no longer exists in the same form." For students and parents trying to understand how to choose the right career after 12th science, that clarity is becoming increasingly valuable. SST offers a structured Answer: Build real things, work with real tools, and enter the industry already fluent in how it operates. This philosophy guides SST's four-year academic path. In the first year, students focus on building foundational products such as e-commerce platforms, AI-powered image editors, and portfolio-ready web applications. By the second year, the curriculum advances into more complex systems, including Google Maps-style routing engines, full-stack social platforms, and machine learning-led analytics tools. By the third year, students move into AI systems, LLMOps, operating systems, and scalable product engineering. The fourth-year shifts fully into founder mode, where every student is required to build a technology startup as part of the curriculum.

Unlike conventional engineering pathways, startup building is not treated as an extracurricular pursuit. It is mandatory, curriculum-led, and supported through seed capital, investor demo days, and direct access to the Scaler Innovation Lab (SIL), the institution's on-campus deep-tech incubation ecosystem. The outcomes are already beginning to validate the model. Nearly 96% of eligible students from SST's founding cohorts have secured at least one internship offer, with the highest monthly stipend crossing INR 2 lakh. Students have landed roles at companies such as Apple, Adobe, Swiggy, Zomato, and Tata 1mg, while several are already building startups of their own. That confidence is also visible in student decision-making. For the third consecutive year, nearly 187 students have chosen SST over seats at top engineering colleges, including those who exited traditional B.Tech. programmes to move into SST's builder-led ecosystem. For many families, this shift itself has become a strong signal of validation: students are not merely applying to SST, they are actively choosing it over legacy pathways that may feel less aligned with the AI-first future of software careers.

This raises a larger question for Indian higher education: can the conventional engineering degree evolve fast enough for an AI-led economy? As jobs that provide services get more automated and product engineering becomes more focused on AI, schools that stick to old-fashioned teaching methods and slow connections to the industry might find it hard to stay important. SST's model is built on the opposite assumption that the distance between learning, building, and launching must disappear. With a highly selective acceptance rate of nearly 3.3%, SST is increasingly emerging as a first-choice destination for students who want to build for an AI-native software economy. In the AI era, the future of engineering education may belong less to legacy formats and more to institutions designed around how technology is actually built.

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