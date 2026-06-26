VMPL New Delhi [India], June 26: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has announced that 2,50,000 citizens have joined the One Unit Mission which is part of its flagship Green Yodha sustainability movement. The One Unit mission, a unique initiative which was launched couple of months back, encourages citizens to save at least one unit of electricity every day through smarter energy usage. As India's energy demand continues to rise, demand-side actions are emerging as a critical lever in accelerating the country's energy and sustainability transition. Industry estimates suggest that every rupee saved on the demand side, can reduce supply-side investments by a factor of 3, highlighting the role of energy efficiency technologies and solutions in accelerating India's sustainability ambitions.

Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, "As India continues to grow, so will our energy needs. At Schneider Electric, we believe the transition to a more sustainable future is not only about producing cleaner energy but also about using energy more efficiently. The cleanest, most sustainable unit of energy is the one we don't waste. If everyone saves even one unit of electricity a day, the collective impact will be huge. Through the 'One Unit Mission', we hope to inspire simple everyday actions that can together create a larger movement towards sustainable living."

Through the 'One Unit Mission', Schneider Electric is encouraging citizens to adopt simple energy-saving habits in their everyday lives. The initiative begins with small actions such as switching off unused devices and reducing standby power consumption, encouraging households to adopt energy-efficient technologies, smart power management, and home automation solutions for more efficient energy use. Mr. Rajat Abbi, Vice President - Marketing, Schneider Electric India, said, "The 'One Unit Mission' was created with a simple belief that sustainability should feel achievable. Through this campaign, we are encouraging citizens to take small but meaningful steps towards smarter energy use in their daily lives. What is especially encouraging is seeing communities come together and turn individual actions into a larger movement for sustainable living."

As participants progress in their sustainability journey, the campaign aims to inspire communities to collectively move towards smarter, more energy-efficient, and future-ready homes, with the long-term vision of enabling a more sustainable living. Through this movement, Schneider Electric aims to inspire a Green Yodha in every home by empowering citizens to contribute towards a more sustainable planet while also helping reduce everyday energy bills. In the coming months, Schneider Electric is expanding the 'One Unit Mission' through RWA-led community activations, digital participation drives, AI-powered consumer engagement initiatives, and on-ground outreach programs designed to turn everyday energy-saving actions into a larger citizen movement.

About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centres, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies. www.se.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)