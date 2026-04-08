VMPL New Delhi [India], April 8: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, launched 30+ technology solutions for the Indian market at its flagship Innovation Summit India 2026 in Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. The event came at a defining moment for India's evolving energy landscape. As geopolitical developments reshape global energy flows and heighten the need for localisation, resilience, and longterm energy independence, India is experiencing rapidly rising electricity demand--driven by the fast expansion of AIpowered digital infrastructure and the deeper integration of renewable energy across the grid. Hosting over 5,000 customers, partners, and 50+ top CEOs, the two-day summit highlighted how the convergence of artificial intelligence, electrification, and digitalisation is transforming energy and automation systems across grids, data centers, buildings, homes, industries, and critical infrastructure.

Schneider Electric operates at the intersection of energy and technology and has long advocated for stable, flexible, intelligent, and sustainable energy systems--capabilities that are now essential to sustaining India's economic momentum. Against this backdrop, Schneider Electric hosted its biggest-ever Innovation Summit in India, where through its 60,000+ sq. ft. Innovation Hub, it brought together a unified platform of advanced energy technology and intelligence solutions designed to strengthen grid reliability, secure critical infrastructure, and enable uninterrupted industrial operations--while advancing energy security and reducing import dependence. By integrating power distribution, automation, energy storage, and AI-enabled grid management into one cohesive ecosystem, the company demonstrated how digital intelligence elevates electrical resilience across the grid, the plant floor, and every connected device.

"The convergence of the energy transition and the AI-led digital revolution comes at a time when geopolitical shifts are reshaping global energy flows," said Olivier Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric, emphasizing the company's commitment to being India's energy technology partner. "As India moves toward becoming the world's third largest economy, smart, resilient, and efficiently built energy systems are essential. At Innovation Summit India 2026, we brought energy and industrial intelligence together, reinforcing our role as India's energy technology partner and supporting the country's path to long-term energy resilience and a low-carbon future." "This Innovation Summit was our largest-ever global showcase of innovation, aimed at accelerating the adoption of energy efficient solutions and technologies," said Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India. "With AI-driven infrastructure expanding rapidly, India needs efficient, intelligent, and sustainable energy systems more than ever--and at an increasingly rapid pace. Through our new innovations and local manufacturing, we are driving 'Make in India for India and the world,' helping customers build digital, decarbonized, future ready operations. We are strengthening the energy and digital backbone essential for India's next phase of resilient growth in these evolving times."

Key announcements: Driving impact across India's core sectors At the Innovation Summit India 2026, Schneider Electric showcased its largest-ever portfolio in India, spanning data centers, buildings, industry, grid & infrastructure, homes and more. Data Cube: The engine behind the world's first Energy & Industrial Foundational Model brings together enterprise, operational, field, and ecosystem data with domain expertise and digital twin capabilities to deliver real-time, predictive, and prescriptive intelligence across the lifecycle of power, buildings, IT, industry, and infrastructure. Industry, buildings & infrastructure innovations - EcoStruxure Foresight - a unified operations platform for the built environment, delivering up to 50% lifecycle efficiency gains and 90% faster root-cause analysis. Powered by AI for supervisory and control, designed to unify operations across energy, power, and building management.

- ASP 3 controller - advances intelligent, scalable, and secure building automation. Lays a robust groundwork for customers to upgrade their infrastructure, while seamlessly paving the way for future integration of digital services and cutting-edge analytics. - One Digital Grid Platform --an AI-driven digital end to end system unifying utility planning and operations for generation, transmission and distribution. - MCSeT 36 kV Air Insulated Switchgear for sustainable, digitally enabled medium-voltage distribution with superior safety and reliability suitable for New Energy Landscape including Solar and BESS. - Next-generation BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) solutions showcase -- enhancing energy management, reliability, and operational efficiency across buildings and infrastructure.

- Expands EcoCare services membership -- delivering AI-driven condition-based maintenance, 24/7 remote monitoring, and expert support to reduce electrical failure risks, extend asset life, and enhance operational resilience across critical infrastructure. - Introduces MV R-fit -- a fast, low-disruption medium-voltage retrofit solution that upgrades aging switchgear with modern vacuum or SF₆-free breakers to boost safety, reliability, and asset life. - Introduces MV Drive ATV6100 -- a compact, energy-efficient medium-voltage drive engineered for smoother processes, easier installation, and connected, service-friendly operation in heavy-industry environments. - Showcasing RATH200 & ATH600 HVAC drives -- reliable, automation-ready drives offering safer HVAC integration, high efficiency, and strong connectivity in a compact, panel-friendly design.

- Unveils Foxboro SDA -- a software-defined, cybersecure automation architecture delivering vendor-independent modernization, real-time intelligence, and simplified industrial workflows. - Launches primary & secondary SF6 free switchgear - GM AirSeT, RM AirSeT -- compact, SF₆-free, digitally enabled medium-voltage switchgear delivering safer, sustainable, and maintenance-free operation with a sealed-tank design and modular architecture for modern grid applications. - Unveils EvoPacT™ -- one of the smartest VCB (Vacuum Circuit Breaker) in its class -, tested for 20,000 continuous operations with native digital connectivity for condition-based maintenance. - Introduces Trihal Dry Type transformer -- a globally proven dry-type solution delivering high safety, reliability, and energy efficiency for mission-critical applications across data centers, transport, and urban infrastructure.

- Unveils ICEBERG underground substation -- a fully integrated, smart, space-efficient power distribution solution enabling safe, digitally enabled, and resilient electrification in dense urban and critical infrastructure environments. - Launch of TeSys Tera -- an advanced intelligent motor management relay which provides high-precision digital sensing, superior operational safety, and integrated connectivity to maximize the uptime and efficiency of critical electrical assets. - Introduced advanced DC switching solution EasyPact MVS DA1 - supporting up to 1500V DC with high fault withstand capability for renewable applications. - Expanded DC protection portfolio for New Energy Landscape with DC MCCB and 1500V DC Fuses, engineered for safe and efficient handling of high-voltage DC systems.

- Launched new-generation low-voltage panels - BlokSeT, a new-generation low-voltage panel system, launched--offering enhanced safety, reduced footprint, and superior performance for energy-intensive environments. - New range of Easy Meters - All-new NG, Hexa, PM1k, and PM2k series with improved aesthetics and performance. - New PM7k range of meters - An all-new intuitive series with an advanced UI and mobile app connectivity for remote monitoring and reporting. - TransferPacT UC Controller - Available with seven types of modular expansion options; offers real-time monitoring of power status and an efficient, flexible integrated solution. - EasyLogic APF & SVG and PowerLogic PFC Cap Bank (APFC) - Latest ranges of power quality products for diverse industries, infrastructure, and buildings, setting compliance benchmarks while maximizing efficiency.

Data Centers - Motivair Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) - Boost uptime with precision-engineered thermal control and optimises AI workload to maximise compute efficiency and accelerate ROI. - EcoStruxure™ Pod - Rack-ready system to deploy IT at scale. Delivers fast, scalable, and cost-efficient performance for AIand cloud. - Announced a Strategic partnership with NVIDIA to co-engineer AI infrastructure reference designs supporting the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 - integrating advanced power management and liquid cooling for next-gen AI factories. Home Solutions - Launches Unica X and Unica Pure+ ranges -- redefining premium switch design with an ultra-slim 6.5 mm stainless-steel profile, refined tactile experience with minimalist aesthetics. The range includes advanced motion-sensor night lights and integrated USB A+C charging for modern luxury homes. Unica Pure+ Slider introduces a first-of-its-kind modular slider switch--offering a smooth, intuitive, fully flat glide motion on the wall.

- ProConnect EVSO -- redefining EV charging access with industryfirst longrange wireless connectivity that works from basement 2 to the 10th floor without needing a gateway. Designed as a connected outdoor EV socket, ProConnect EVSO enables seamless remote control, scheduling, and real-time monitoring through the Wiser App. For more information on the launches and to access the livestream, visit the Innovation Summit India website. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)