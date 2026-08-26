VMPL New Delhi [India], August 26: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has launched its Installed Base Tracking campaign in India, encouraging businesses to establish a digital identity for their critical electrical assets and take the first step towards more predictive asset lifecycle management. As India's industrial, commercial, and data centre ecosystems rapidly scale, the country's infrastructure faces unprecedented demands for continuous power and minimal downtime. While organizations rigorously catalogue corporate assets, critical electrical infrastructure often operates without a digital footprint. By assigning every electrical asset a distinct digital identity, Schneider Electric aims to bridge this operational gap, enabling businesses across India to shift from reactive maintenance to predictive lifecycle planning and condition-based maintenance.

"Installed Base Tracking is the first step towards creating greater visibility across the asset lifecycle," said Damini Chaudhari, Vice President, Services, Schneider Electric. "When businesses have a clear understanding of their installed assets, their service history, and where they are in their lifecycle, they can make more informed decisions around maintenance, modernization, and future investments. This helps move asset management from a reactive approach toward predictive approach, while creating a stronger foundation for efficiency, uptime and reliability." With greater installed-base visibility, businesses can build a clearer understanding of their critical electrical assets, including equipment details, lifecycle status and service history. This visibility can serve as a foundation for further digitisation of installed assets, with Schneider Electric's service capabilities enabling more informed approaches to maintenance, modernisation, replacement and end-of-life planning. It can also support more personalised service recommendations based on the specific equipment and operational requirements of each customer.

Installed Base Tracking is therefore an important first step towards more advanced digital and condition-based asset management. As asset information is progressively digitised and connected with relevant service capabilities, businesses can gain deeper insights into equipment performance, identify potential issues earlier and make more timely decisions to support operational continuity and maximise asset life. Schneider Electric invites businesses to register their installed base and begin building greater visibility across their critical electrical assets. The initiative emphasises that when an asset has an identity, support gets faster, planning gets easier, visibility goes up and downtime risk can go down. By combining installed-base intelligence with its service expertise and digital capabilities, Schneider Electric aims to help customers maximise the value of their existing assets while building a more predictive, data-driven approach to asset management.

About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies. www.se.com Discover the newest perspectives on energy technology on Schneider Electric Insights (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)