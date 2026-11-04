VMPL New Delhi [India], November 4: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, is enabling Jupiter Hospitals to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure through connected building technologies that improve operational visibility, patient comfort and energy performance. Through the deployment of EcoStruxure™ Building Operation and SpaceLogic thermostats, Jupiter Hospitals is achieving energy savings of up to 28% while advancing smarter hospital operations. As Jupiter Hospitals expanded its healthcare operations, managing energy consumption became increasingly complex. With HVAC accounting for nearly 60% of the hospital's total energy use, improving energy efficiency while maintaining the conditions required for patient care became a priority. Hospitals are among the most complex critical infrastructure environments, where clinical operations, building performance and patient experience are closely interconnected. Connected technologies help bring these systems together into a single intelligent ecosystem, enabling hospital teams to make faster, data-informed decisions while maintaining comfort, safety and operational efficiency. Built on a Patient First philosophy, Jupiter Hospitals places clinical expertise, technology and infrastructure at the centre of patient care. Schneider Electric is supporting this approach as its trusted healthcare energy technology partner, advancing energy technology through the integration of electrification, automation and digitalisation.

Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India said, "Hospitals are critical infrastructure, where technology, energy intelligence and operational resilience are essential. As Jupiter Hospitals' trusted healthcare technology partner, Schneider Electric is enabling smarter energy management by bringing together electrification, building automation and digitalisation. This is how we are advancing healthcare to improve efficiency and strengthen infrastructure resilience, while keeping patient needs at the centre." At the centre of the deployment is EcoStruxure™ Building Operation, an open, data-centric platform that integrates building systems into a single intelligent control centre. Technology provides real-time visibility and enables hospital teams to manage building operations remotely.

The deployment connects more than 400 SpaceLogic thermostats, allowing temperatures to be adjusted dynamically based on occupancy. Hospital teams can centrally monitor more than 250 rooms across the campus and maintain continuous visibility into energy consumption. The platform also supports the management of indoor air quality in critical care environments by monitoring the condition and status of HVAC systems and HEPA filters, while helping maintain precise air quality and temperature conditions. These capabilities support the hospital's focus on patient safety, hygiene and comfort. "Hospitals rely on technology-enabled infrastructure that performs reliably every minute of every day. With EcoStruxure™ Building Operation, data, control and intelligence come together on a single connected platform, helping hospital teams make faster, more informed decisions while maintaining safe and comfortable care environments. This deployment demonstrates how connected healthcare technologies can improve operational resilience, enhance infrastructure visibility and support better patient experiences." said Mr Amit Sharma, Vice-President - Power Products and Digital Energy, Schneider Electric.

At Jupiter Hospitals, our commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centric care across specialties extends beyond clinical excellence to the infrastructure that supports it. Through our partnership with Schneider Electric and the adoption of connected technologies, we are enhancing visibility, operational intelligence, and control across our hospital infrastructure, while keeping patient safety, comfort, and well-being at the heart of every decision. With a growing network of over 1,500 beds and more than 2,000 doctors, Jupiter Hospitals serves over one million outpatients and 50,000 inpatients annually across western India. As our healthcare operations continue to expand, technology plays a pivotal role in building a more connected, efficient, and resilient infrastructure that meets the evolving demands of modern healthcare.

Neelesh Shinde, Group Chief Technical Officer & Head - Projects, Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd., said: "At Jupiter Hospitals, our patient first philosophy extends beyond clinical care to every aspect of the hospital environment. Schneider Electric as our energy technology partner has accelerated our digital transformation, with its EcoStruxure Building Operation platform supporting essential operations across the vicinity. This gives our teams real-time visibility, enabling faster responses, improved operational control and safer, more comfortable environments for patients and clinical teams. By combining healthcare engineering expertise with smart building technologies, we are moving towards a more intelligent, energy-efficient and resilient hospital ecosystem. Our goal is reliable, responsive and sustainable infrastructure behind every patient interaction, because better healthcare begins with a better hospital environment."

The partnership demonstrates how connected healthcare technologies can help hospitals improve operational efficiency, patient comfort and energy performance while supporting the resilient infrastructure required for modern healthcare delivery. Through this deployment, Schneider Electric, a trusted healthcare technology partner, continues to advance healthcare technology for critical infrastructure, helping healthcare providers build more efficient and resilient facilities. About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com Discover the newest perspectives on energy technology on Schneider Electric Insights. About Jupiter Hospitals Jupiter Hospitals is one of India's leading healthcare providers, built on a Patient First philosophy. With a growing network of 1,500+ beds and over 2,000 doctors, Jupiter Hospitals serves more than 1 million outpatients and 50,000 inpatients annually across western India. The organization remains committed to delivering advanced healthcare while driving sustainability and operational excellence. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)