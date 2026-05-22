VMPL New Delhi [India], May 22: Schneider Electric, the global energy technology leader, today announced that its Services India business has been honoured with the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for its innovative solution, EcoStruxure™ XR Operator Advisor (XROA). The recognition assumes greater significance as the category witnessed participation from over 500 applications, making this the first-ever Golden Peacock Award win for Schneider Electric's Services India business. EcoStruxure™ XR Operator Advisor is Schneider Electric's advanced Extended Reality (XR)-enabled workforce empowerment solution designed to transform electrical operations and maintenance. Leveraging Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR), the solution overlays real-time contextual information, operational procedures, and collaboration tools onto electrical assets and digital twins, enabling operators to work with greater speed, precision, and safety.

The solution addresses critical industry challenges, including fragmented field information, complex maintenance procedures, knowledge erosion caused by retiring experts, and operational inefficiencies arising from disconnected systems. By enabling intuitive human-machine interactions and real-time remote collaboration, XROA helps organizations improve operational efficiency, strengthen safety practices, and enhance operational decision-making. It supports a wide range of use cases across AR, VR, and Mixed Reality environments, including live visualization of operational data and asset documentation, guided digital workflows, remote monitoring and reporting, immersive simulation-based training, expert remote assistance, and digital twin-enabled visualization of electrical installations. According to Schneider Electric's internal analysis, organizations leveraging XR-enabled operations and maintenance solutions have reported up to 46% reduction in task completion time.

By enabling instant access to operational information and remote support capabilities, XROA helps organizations reduce downtime, improve productivity, lower training costs, reduce dependency on on-site experts, extend equipment life through standardized maintenance practices, and strengthen safety outcomes with improved situational awareness. Beyond operational transformation, XROA is also contributing to workforce development and sustainability initiatives. The solution plays a pivotal role in the GreenSkills+ Project, a collaborative initiative between GIZ and Schneider Electric focused on strengthening India's green energy workforce through industry-relevant skilling programs. The initiative aims to train 10,000 trainees across India through simulation-based vocational learning programs powered by XROA. More than 90 ITIs across four Indian states are engaged through partnerships with NGO and corporate partners, while 163 trainers have already been trained through a dedicated Training of Trainers (ToT) program focused on blended learning, simulations, inclusion, and peer-learning methodologies.

Ms. Damini Chaudhari, Vice President - Services, Greater India Zone, Schneider Electric, said: "EcoStruxure™ XR Operator Advisor reflects our focus on leveraging next-generation digital technologies to transform service delivery and industrial operations. By combining immersive XR capabilities with real-time operational intelligence, the solution is helping organizations improve efficiency, strengthen safety, and enhance workforce readiness. This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment towards driving innovation-led outcomes for customers while enabling smarter and more sustainable operations." XROA also contributes to broader sustainability goals by enabling remote operations that reduce travel requirements, minimizing dependency on printed manuals and documentation, improving energy efficiency through preventive maintenance, and extending equipment life through enhanced asset management practices.This recognition reinforces Schneider Electric's commitment to building a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future through next-generation digital technologies.

About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies. www.se.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)