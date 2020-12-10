SCMHRD ranks 5th best B school and the 5th best school of eminence in India, by Indian Institutional Ranking Framework of 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, proved yet again that it stands second to none when it comes to delivering excellence.

The institute has been ranked 5th in the categories of best B school and the school of eminence in India, by Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF).

Other than the aforementioned achievements, the institute has also been ranked as the 2nd best B school in the West zone.

SCMHRD is one of the leading B-schools in India and is renowned for producing world-class leaders. The institute believes that wholesome knowledge can be gained through experience and practical learning. The intense academic curriculum is designed such that it prepares students to deliver their best. SCMHRD's illustrious alumni holding the highest positions in numerous organizations across varied industries are a testimony to this.

To calculate a cumulative score, various parameters like placement performance, Teaching, Learning & Pedagogy (TLRP), Research, Industry income and integration were taken into account. SCMHRD attained a cumulative score of 824.1 out of 1000, becoming the fifth-best B-School in the country.

SCMHRD's placement performance was given a score of 79.72 out of 100. This stands as an evidence to the transparent and professional placement process followed at SCMHRD. The dynamic curriculum, stellar faculty, live projects, regular interaction with the industry experts through guest lectures, particularly designed corporate courses and first-hand consulting experiences prepare students to deliver their best always. This stimulates many top companies to visit SCMHRD during every year.

"We feel delighted and proud of all our accomplishments. This reflects the endless amount of efforts and dedication that all the teachers and students have put in. One cannot get anywhere without working hard towards it. We hope to get more work done tomorrow and every other day, so that we are always honoured with such achievements. However, the attention still remains on the way forward, albeit this magnificent achievement," said Dr Pratima Sheorey, Director, SCMHRD, commenting on the outstanding achievements.

Teaching, Learning, Pedagogy followed at SCMHRD are indeed one of the best and a score of 77.25 out of 100 is the assertion of the same. SCMHRD scored 93.15 for industry income and integration.

SCMHRD has become one of the trusted names in the industry for delivering quality at the workplace. This is evident from SCMHRD's track record of placing its students in most sought-after companies every year.

