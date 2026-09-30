VMPL New Delhi [India], September 30: Firm expands focus across corporate law, M & A, taxation, regulatory compliance, litigation and institutional engagements while building research and knowledge-sharing initiatives SDAC Law Office, a professionally driven legal and advisory firm, is strengthening its corporate, transactional, taxation, regulatory and litigation practices as part of its broader focus on supporting corporations, businesses, public and private companies, emerging enterprises and MSMEs with integrated legal and commercial advisory. Founded by Mr. Aryan Dhwaj also known as Mr. Soumya Dhwaj, an Advocate and Civil Engineer, the firm operates with a multidisciplinary approach that combines legal expertise with an understanding of business strategy, infrastructure and technology. As a dual graduate, Aryan brings a distinctive techno-legal perspective to matters involving mergers and acquisitions, corporate and business laws, listed companies, public limited companies, private limited companies, and civil and criminal laws.

The firm provides end-to-end legal counsel across general corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, business and commercial laws, taxation, intellectual property rights, regulatory compliance, audits, dispute resolution and litigation. Its approach is centred on delivering practical and commercially informed legal solutions based on the specific requirements, operational priorities and potential risks of each client. Building a Broader Corporate and Institutional Advisory Practice SDAC Law Office works with businesses requiring support across transactions, compliance, taxation, corporate structuring and dispute resolution. The firm's target client base includes major corporations, established businesses, public and private companies, emerging enterprises and MSMEs of all sizes. Its advisory model focuses on combining legal analysis with commercial considerations so that clients can assess legal and regulatory risks while making informed business decisions. This approach extends across both advisory and contentious matters, including corporate transactions, litigation, intellectual property and regulatory work.

The firm's professional engagements also include empanelment with major Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in India, where it provides legal advisory and professional assistance in matters relating to business laws, corporate laws and civil litigation. Founder Brings a Techno-Legal Perspective Alongside his legal practice, Aryan Dhwaj has contributed to various State Government projects, particularly in relation to the implementation of schemes and the preparation of drafts and proposals intended to support administrative and policy initiatives. He has also worked closely with IJGP (Indo-Japan Global Partnership) and ICF (India Centre Foundation), contributing ideas relating to alternative development models in technology and assisting in the preparation of strategic drafts and projections concerning business development, mergers, acquisitions and expansion initiatives.

His background in both law and civil engineering allows him to approach commercial and legal matters from multiple perspectives, particularly where business strategy, infrastructure, technology and regulatory considerations intersect. Multidisciplinary Team and Collaborative Approach SDAC Law Office's team comprises advocates, legal associates, consultants and professionals with experience across corporate advisory, mergers and acquisitions, taxation, regulatory matters, civil and criminal litigation, intellectual property, compliance and dispute resolution. The team follows a collaborative model in which legal matters are assessed not only in terms of applicable law but also in the context of the client's commercial objectives, operational requirements and potential risks. The firm places emphasis on research, drafting, responsiveness, confidentiality and professional accountability, with the objective of providing coordinated and strategically focused legal support.

Expanding Research, Publications and Professional Development As part of its future development, SDAC Law Office intends to deepen its advisory services for companies and corporate entities in areas including corporate law, taxation, regulatory compliance, audits, transactions and litigation. The firm is also working towards expanding its legal research and publication initiatives, along with professional updates intended to contribute to greater awareness of legal rights, obligations and regulatory responsibilities among individuals and businesses. Another area of focus is the development of a structured internship programme designed to provide exposure to legal research, drafting, advisory work and litigation practice. SDAC Law Office also plans to strengthen its team of experienced associates, partners and specialist professionals as it expands its professional capabilities and institutional engagements.

The firm's long-term expansion strategy remains centred on professional integrity, quality of service, responsiveness and the protection of clients' legal and commercial interests. While the firm is not presently highlighting formal awards, its professional engagements, institutional assignments and empanelment with Public Sector Undertakings reflect its growing involvement across legal and corporate advisory work. Going forward, SDAC Law Office expects its communications and professional profile to increasingly highlight significant professional engagements, research publications, institutional empanelments, notable transactions and litigation experience, subject to applicable professional and confidentiality requirements. For more details, please visit their website: www.sdaclegal.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)