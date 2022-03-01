SDS Food & Beverages Pvt. Ltd. receives ISO certification, promotes quick-service cafe franchises

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/SRV): SDS Food & Beverages Pvt Ltd, a generation Z organization received ISO certification 14001:2015. The organization constantly strives in creating innovative, ethnic, and consistent food products.

Located in Hyderabad, the company promotes all the food products under the flagship of Sri Datta Sri Food & Beverages Private Limited, with a vision to provide quality products, zero wastage, lowest investment, and highest returns. SDS Food & Beverages has helped several clients fulfill their dreams of becoming small entrepreneurs. The company envisions fulfilling the market needs by offering quality products and enhancing the customer experience. SDS F & B Pvt Ltd has 9 brands under the company flagship.

Charan Kalluri, Founder & CEO of SDS Food & Beverages Pvt Ltd is a visionary who strongly believes in innovation and entrepreneurship. With over 27 years of rich & insightful industry experience, he has found solutions for multiple retail food industry challenges.

As a strategic consultant and a critical thinker, Charan Kalluri has set industry benchmarks. His visionary thinking and flawless execution and passionate efforts earned him the Indian Achievers young Entrepreneur award in 2021. He says, "We all eat, and it would be a waste of opportunity to eat badly. Let's aim for consuming healthy and delicious food anytime and every time."

With a wide range of multiple food choices to cater to all categories of customer tastes, SDS Food & Beverages is in the process of becoming the ultimate Organization as a one-stop Hot & Cold beverage destination. Some of the exclusive brands introduced as Quick service Cafe's by SDS are Koffeez, Teaz, Chaiz, Lassiez, Momiez, Sandwiz, Bottles N Shakez, Chickfryz, and also Kitchenette a Cloud Kitchen.

Empowered by a team of managers, Digital marketing experts, brand managers, Business development executives, chefs, and food experts, SDS Food & Beverages satisfies the demands of customers of all age groups. A cup of coffee or tea is what everybody begins their day with and the team believes that it must be quality-rich and nutritious. Snacking items like sandwiches and momos are additionally added to the menu to help the foodies satisfy their hunger pangs.

The team designs products and menus after extensive research and takes customer feedback very seriously. SDS offers franchise opportunities to the wanna-be entrepreneurs who are keen on leaving their mark in the food industry. With a goal to give the patrons the best gourmet experience of freshly brewed coffee and chai, assorted momos, appetizing lassis, thick shakes, and exotic sandwiches, SDS is on its journey.

