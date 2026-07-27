PNN Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27: In a significant step toward bridging the gap between industry and academia, Securium Solutions Private Limited, a CERT-In Empanelled Cyber Security Company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sharda University, Agra. The collaboration aims to empower students with industry-relevant cyber security knowledge, practical exposure, and promising career opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing technology sectors. The MoU was formally signed by Sunil Singh, Founder, Securium Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Neha Singh, Co-Founder, Securium Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Prof. (Dr.) Parma Nand, Vice Chancellor, Sharda University, Agra. This strategic partnership reflects a shared vision of preparing the next generation of cyber security professionals who can effectively tackle the evolving landscape of digital threats.

With cyber attacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, the demand for skilled cyber security professionals has reached an all-time high across the globe. Through this collaboration, students of Sharda University will gain access to industry-oriented training, expert-led workshops, hands-on learning opportunities, certification guidance, internships, and awareness sessions designed to make them job-ready for the global cyber security workforce. Securium Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a trusted name in the cyber security industry, with a strong presence not only across India but also in Dubai and the United States of America. As a CERT-In Empanelled organization, the company has earned recognition for delivering world-class cyber security consulting, training, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, digital forensics, and cyber risk management services to organizations across multiple sectors.

A major objective of this MoU is to introduce students to the vast and rapidly expanding career opportunities available in cyber security. As organizations worldwide continue to invest heavily in securing their digital infrastructure, qualified professionals are in high demand across domains such as ethical hacking, penetration testing, cloud security, digital forensics, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and security operations. The collaboration will also benefit students through Securium Academy, the training and learning division of Securium Solutions, which focuses on delivering globally recognized cyber security education aligned with current industry requirements. Students will have opportunities to prepare for internationally respected cyber security certifications that significantly enhance their employability.

Further strengthening its commitment to quality education, Securium Solutions is an Official Training Partner of globally recognized organizations, including EC-Council, OffSec, CompTIA, ISACA, PECB, and Mile2. These partnerships enable the company to deliver internationally accredited training programs that meet global industry standards and equip learners with practical, real-world cybersecurity skills. Speaking on the collaboration, the leadership from both organizations emphasized the importance of academia-industry partnerships in building a future-ready workforce capable of addressing emerging cyber threats. The MoU represents another milestone in Securium Solutions' mission to develop highly skilled cyber security professionals while supporting educational institutions in delivering industry-driven learning experiences.

This partnership between Securium Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Sharda University, Agra marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration dedicated to fostering innovation, strengthening cyber security awareness, and creating exceptional career pathways for aspiring cyber security professionals. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)