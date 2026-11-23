PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Sejal Glass Limited, a prominent manufacturer of architectural glass solutions, has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Magnumtuff India Private Limited to acquire its Architectural Glass and Automotive Glass Business. The acquisition, structured as a slump sale on a going-concern basis, includes the purchase of the business undertaking along with its factory land and building located in Belagavi (Belgum) District, Karnataka. The undertaking includes the relevant assets, liabilities, business contracts, inventory, intellectual property, licences, movable assets and immovable property forming part of the identified business, for a total cash consideration of ₹40.80 crore. The target business undertaking recorded an operating revenue of ₹36.20 crore during the financial year 2025-26.

This strategic move marks the expansion of Sejal Glass's manufacturing network to four facilities across India. Situated near the Maharashtra-Karnataka border at Nainglaj Village in Chikodi Taluka, the newly added plant is ideally positioned to serve as a key regional manufacturing and distribution hub. It will enable the company to efficiently cater to markets across Karnataka, Southern Maharashtra, and Goa and other adjoining regions. Commenting on the development, Mr. Amrut Gada, Promoter of Sejal Glass Limited, stated that the acquisition will enhance the company's regional reach, improve customer access, and create meaningful operational and business synergies across its manufacturing network. The combined manufacturing footprint will enable the Company to optimise production allocation amongst its various facilities based on product requirements, customer location, capacity availability and logistical considerations. The Company expects to leverage its existing manufacturing, technical, quality, procurement, sales, finance, human resources and management capabilities across the expanded network, thereby facilitating greater utilisation of resources and improved operational efficiencies. Beyond strengthening its core operations, the transaction significantly broadens the company's product and business capabilities by adding established automotive glass operations to its portfolio.

The transaction is slated for completion on or before November 30, 2026 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)