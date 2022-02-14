Select CITYWALK celebrates the season of love with #BACKWITHLOVE campaign!

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/SRV): This season of love, Select CITYWALK welcomes all its patrons #BackWithLove, bringing families and communities together in unique ways.

As restrictions ease out and we look ahead with hope, there is a sense of relief and lightness in the air and Select CITYWALK captures that feeling with the #BACKWITHLOVE campaign, as it celebrates the spirit of togetherness and encourages all visitors, to indulge and do the things they love, with the people they love the most.

The shopping centre is a visual treat with Valentine's Day themed displays bringing in a festive mood, as it hosts various specially curated events to give all visitors an opportunity to create unforgettable memories with their loved ones and celebrate the festival.

The shopping centre kick-starts the season of love with a wide variety of special activities/offers with something in store for everyone. Your favorite destination is turning into a dreamy photoshoot location from the 11th - 14th of February. Immortalize your memories of love and choose from a hot air balloon or a photo booth to get clicked with friends and family. What's more, Select CITYWALK will have expert photographers present to capture this moment and to make sure you look your best in every shot!

For all the shoppers, the centre is hosting a Shop & Get activity from 11th-14th February with exciting gifts & vouchers. Shop for INR 7,500/- & above and get an assured gift from the selected brands.

Further, witness an enthralling poetry event Alfaaz on 12th February, 7 pm onwards and spend the weekend listening to love poems by renowned Priya Malik. Those looking for some laughs can attend Laughathon with Ravi Gupta on13th February, 6 pm onwards to have some lighter fun filled moments with family and friends. The movie enthusiasts can watch "Singin' in the Rain"the classic film under the Stary sky on 19th February 6.30 pm onwards. For some comic relief the patrons check out Open Mic with Parvinder Singh on 22nd February, 6.30 pm onwards.

The patrons coming to celebrate Valentine's Day at the centre are going to be mesmerized by the Melting Heart installation that will be displayed at Select CITYWALK on 14th February. The unique 7 feet ice sculpture is in the shape of a heart, which slowly melts away, perfectly encapsulating the message of the fleetingness and brevity of life. It is enthralling in its aesthetics, and also encourages us all to enjoy and live each moment, spread love and kindness, and make this world a better place with our presence.

Commenting on Valentine's Day Campaign Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select Infrastructure says, "As the restrictions ease out and the weekend curfew is lifted, we are slowly entering a new and positive chapter in our lives. We are hopeful of a renewed vigour in the season, and we want to celebrate this coming back to life with our #BACKWITTHLOVE campaign which urges everyone to welcome life, love and happiness with open arms again."

Select CITYWALK is the most admired, up-scale and the most responsible shopping centre across India. Having created a niche for itself, Select CITYWALK has been leading the retail revolution for discerning shoppers of India since the last 13+ years. The premier shopping centre has completely transformed the shopping scenario across Delhi NCR by setting new lifestyle and shopping benchmarks for its patrons. Majority of the international brands have launched and made their debut in India through Select CITYWALK.

The shopping centre is a house to more than 192+ acclaimed Indian & International brands such as Iconic Exclusive, Hugo Boss, Lenskart, Misree, Ted Baker, Dior, Bateel, Muji, Chanel, Good Earth, Kiehl's, Decathlon, Zara, H & M, Bath & Body Works, L'affaire, Onitsuka Tiger, Fabindia and many others.

An ISO certified, audited and responsible organization, the shopping centre is among the leaders in environmental management with zero discharge of waste and water.

