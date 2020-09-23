Servify raises USD 23 million in Series C, led by Iron Pillar

-
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Servify, the device lifecycle management platform that integrates multiple OEM Brands and their sales and service ecosystem to deliver great after-sales service experience today announced that they have raised USD 23M in Series C financing.
This round was led by its existing investor Iron Pillar, an India focused venture growth investor from its recently concluded Top Up Fund.
In addition to all the existing investors such as Blume, Beenext and Tetrao SPF, this funding round also saw participation from funds managed by Global Alternatives Investor 57 Stars, multiple strategic investors like Sparkle Fund (an investment arm of DMI Finance), SF Roofdeck Capital LLC (Investment arm of Silicon Valley Investment Bank FT Partners), Go Ventures (investment arm of Go PLC, a Maltese integrated telecommunications company) and Singularity Ventures together with Synergy Capital Partners. Servify's existing Venture Debt provider Trifecta Capital also participated in the round.
"It is very satisfying as we have more than quadrupled our revenue in 2020 till date, and raised funds for expansion even during the tough economic climate. This further strengthens our belief that we have built a globally scalable sound business that is not only trusted by large brands, but also the investor community," said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify.
Servify runs Device Protection programs for Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nokia, Motorola, Airtel etc. and also runs device exchange/buyback programs for Apple, Samsung and OnePlus across their authorised sales channels. Servify is headquartered in Mumbai, India and has subsidiaries in 8 countries. Servify aims to utilise the funding to scale up its global operations and further enhance its technology platform.
"Servify is a unique business built from India for global markets with no pure comparable companies anywhere. Their software is also solving a hard problem of after sales service experience for marquee brands with very high standards. We are keenly interested in unique businesses addressing hard problems in very large and global markets and are excited to continue to back the company in its next phase of growth. Stellar execution by Servify's team combined with its differentiated technology platform have led to the company's impressive growth this year despite Covid-19 related challenges," added Anand Prasanna, Managing Partner at Iron Pillar.
