PRNewswire Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 27: Venus Group, one of Ahmedabad's most trusted real estate brands with a legacy spanning over 35 years, has unveiled its newest project, The Universe, a premium residential development in one of Ahmedabad's most sought-after neighbourhoods, Nehru Nagar. Rooted in connectivity, thoughtful design, and transparent homeownership, The Universe presents a new way of life where everyday experiences are elevated, community feels closer, and luxury blends seamlessly into daily living. The Universe brings together premium 4BHK residences and duplex penthouses in a centrally connected address. Rather than being defined by scale, the development focuses on how residents will live, offering light-filled homes, well-planned circulation, and intuitive spaces that make it easier for families to host, unwind, and connect.

At the heart of the master plan is a Central Green Spine that threads together landscaped gardens, community courts, and open recreational zones, encouraging safe, pedestrian-friendly movement across the development. This vision is complemented by a carefully curated suite of lifestyle amenities. These include a grand clubhouse, elegant arrival plaza, leisure lawns, a swimming pool, basketball and pickleball courts, jogging tracks, a fully equipped gym, children's play areas and expansive open greens, creating a community designed around wellness, social connection and elevated everyday living. Speaking at the launch, Rajesh Vaswani, Chairman, Venus Group, reflected on the responsibility that comes with building homes, saying, "A builder is someone entrusted with the biggest dream of a family's life: their home. People place their lifetime savings, and sometimes even money they haven't yet earned, in the hands of a builder. That trust is the greatest currency we have, and it is a responsibility we carry with every project we create."

Carrying this philosophy into Venus Group's next chapter, Vineet Vaswani, Director, Venus Group, said, "The Universe, spread across seven acres, has been created to offer a life without boundaries, where connectivity, community, and luxury come together in perfect harmony." His vision reflects Venus Group's continued focus on creating communities where thoughtful design and meaningful experiences shape everyday living. Hosted by Sophie Choudry and Sachin Kumbhar, the launch evening brought together industry leaders, partners, and distinguished guests for what many described as one of Ahmedabad's largest and most spectacular residential project pre-launch events. The official unveiling of The Universe project's brochure by the Vaswani family, alongside eminent personalities including Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Anjana Sukhani, and Sonal Chauhan, among others, set the tone for a development that celebrates both Ahmedabad's legacy and the promise of its future.

To help discerning homebuyers experience the vision behind The Universe, Venus Group has created a dedicated Sales Experience Centre. Designed to go beyond the traditional show apartment, the Experience Center allows visitors to explore the project's story, thoughtfully curated spaces and lifestyle philosophy, offering visitors an immersive glimpse into life at The Universe. The Universe is being introduced under Venus Group's Box Price concept, a transparent home-buying approach designed to simplify the purchase journey through standardised pricing and greater clarity. Reinforcing the Group's commitment to trust and transparency, the initiative reflects its belief that buying a home should be as straightforward as living in one.

RERA number: PR/GJ/AHMEDABAD/AHMEDABAD CITY/Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation/MAA17082/080726/311232 Homebuyers can experience the project firsthand at the Sales Experience Centre in Nehru Nagar or discover more by visiting the project website at venusinfra.in. For enquiries, call +91 7452074520. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)