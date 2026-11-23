PRNewswire New Delhi [India], November 23: Sexual health concerns such as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, infertility and low libido remain difficult conversations for many Indian men, often leading to delayed consultations, self-medication and reliance on unverified remedies or unqualified practitioners. Expert warn that stigma surrounding sexual health can affect relationships and quality of life while delaying the identification of underlying metabolic, hormonal and cardiovascular conditions. A recent Indian study involving 14,594 men diagnosed with erectile dysfunction found that 13.3% reported self-medication, highlighting the risks of managing sexual health concerns without professional supervision. Another recent study of patients attending a specialist sexual health clinic found that 72% had not sought formal care before presenting, while 46% had experienced symptoms for over a year.

"Men's health often remains overlooked, particularly when it comes to sensitive concerns that are difficult to discuss openly. Through our dedicated Men's Health Centres, we aim to create an environment where men feel comfortable seeking medical advice without hesitation or stigma. Our endeavour is to make specialised, confidential and preventive healthcare more accessible, while encouraging men to take a proactive approach to their overall well-being," said Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Co-founder & President, Pacific OneHealth. Addressing the growing need for accessible and confidential men's healthcare, Pacific OneHealth has introduced its dedicated Men's Health Centre services at Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, led by Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Sood is Principal Director - Urology at Pacific OneHealth. He has previously served as Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, and Dean of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi. He was also a Founder Member of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. The initiative aims to encourage men to seek timely medical advice, move beyond stigma and prioritise preventive screening and evidence-based treatment. Consultations are conducted in complete confidentiality, providing men a discreet and comfortable setting to discuss sensitive health concerns.

Sexual health problems are not always isolated concerns. Erectile difficulties, reduced sexual desire, ejaculation-related problems and fertility issues may sometimes be associated with diabetes, cardiovascular risks, hormonal imbalances, stress or other underlying medical conditions. Doctors caution against relying on unverified sexual enhancement products, online remedies or medicines without medical supervision, as these may delay diagnosis and appropriate treatment. "Men often hesitate to discuss sexual health concerns because of embarrassment, social stigma or misconceptions around masculinity. Problems related to erections, desire, ejaculation or fertility should not be ignored or treated through unverified remedies. A proper medical evaluation helps us understand the underlying cause and guide treatment accordingly," said Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Sood.

The Men's Health Centre offers structured diagnostic pathways covering urinary, reproductive, hormonal, metabolic and broader systemic health. To encourage preventive evaluation, Pacific OneHealth has introduced four assessment packages: - Basic Men's Health Package - ₹800 (listed value ₹4,999): Uroflowmetry, Serum Total Testosterone, Semen Analysis and Periscope Evaluation. - Fatigue Profile - ₹1,000 (listed value ₹5,999): Thyroid profile, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, iron parameters, Fasting Insulin, HbA1c, Homocysteine, APO A1, hs-CRP and Lipid Profile. - Complete Men's Health Package - ₹1,100 (listed value ₹4,999): Liver and Kidney Panels, Lipid Profile, Thyroid, Vitamins D and B12, Iron Panel, ESR, CRP, RA Factor, HbA1c, Random Glucose, Urine R/M, PFT, Chest X-ray and Dental Evaluation.

- Ultimate Men's Health Package - ₹2,500 (listed value ₹9,999): Expanded investigations including PSA and other listed tumour markers, ECG, Uroflowmetry, PFT, Chest X-ray, functional gait testing, skin and scalp analysis, and oral, eye and ear evaluations. ECHO and USG Abdomen are available as optional additions. With its specialist-led Men's Health Programme, Pacific OneHealth aims to make men's healthcare more approachable by addressing the hesitation around sexual health, promoting early evaluation and providing a structured pathway to preventive care across both centres. Confidential Consultation. No Judgement. Expert Care. For appointments and consultations Men's Health Centre | Pacific OneHealth Karol Bagh & Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi

Call: +91 70113 50742 Website: https://pacificonehealth.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)