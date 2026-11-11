PNN

Kollam (Kerala) [India], November 11: Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kochi-based Saina Human AI to expand access to artificial intelligence (AI) education and skill development for its learner community of more than one lakh.

The MoU was signed at the university headquarters in Kureepuzha, Kollam, on November 6 as part of the initiative 'Keralam, Let's Talk AI - Towards an AI-Powered Keralam'.

SGOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Jagathy Raj V. P. signed the agreement on behalf of the university, while Bilal Navadh, Chief Executive Officer of Saina Human AI, represented the company.

The collaboration will focus on four areas: skill development, AI-integrated learning, industry collaboration and the development of agentic solutions for education. It is aimed at providing learners, particularly those pursuing open and distance education, with exposure to emerging AI technologies and their practical applications.