SGS India announces the opening of its new textiles and jute testing laboratory in Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.sgsgroup.in) SGS is pleased to announce the further strengthening of its testing capabilities by extension of its Softlines laboratory footprint to the eastern region of India. It has opened a new state-of-the-art testing laboratory in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Equipped with the latest technology and equipment, the laboratory specializes in a comprehensive range of quality tests for fabrics, garments, jute bags, HDPE bags, knitted fabrics and PP Bags.
This laboratory provides an ease of access to textile and jute manufacturers from the east region of India who can now access a range of world-class quality testing services at close proximity.
Having received NABL and BIS accreditation and in line with SGS commitment of quality and excellence in service delivery, the laboratory is expected to meet the increased demand for inspection and testing services for textiles, jute and jute products.
This expanded capability bolsters SGS Softlines laboratory network's continued support of the textile and jute industry with various quality tests including Physical, Chemical & Performance tests as per applicable standards for different markets - Indian market (IS standards) and International market (ISO standards).
With a global network of testing facilities, SGS delivers a full spectrum of services to the textile and footwear industry, at every stage of the value chain, from raw materials to the manufacture of finished products and their packaging, with services to help them meet the requirements of regulators, distributors, retailers and consumers around the world. SGS experts devise unique service plans tailored to the customer needs and delivered in the local language.
