VMPL New Delhi [India], November 19: From gold-accented figurines to five-foot artificial palms, the online store's 200-plus pieces are curated in small runs and chosen to be lived with, not just looked at. In Urdu and Hindi, shaan-o-shaukat is the word for grandeur: a haveli courtyard dressed for a wedding, a drawing room set out to receive guests. It is a big word. Shaanoshaukat, the home decor and lifestyle store at shaanoshaukat.com, pairs it with a deliberately small promise: "A little more home." The two ideas fit together better than they first appear. In most homes, grandeur doesn't arrive through a renovation. It arrives in the details: a vase that gives the console table a centre, a palm that fills the empty corner by the window, a set of cushion covers that finally makes the sofa look finished. Shaanoshaukat is built around those details.

Curated, Not Stocked The store carries more than 200 pieces across nine categories: pots and planters, artificial plants and flowers, vases, figurines, organisers, kitchen and dining, cushion covers, bathroom sets, and bar accessories. It is not run like a warehouse catalogue, though. Pieces are curated in small runs and, in the brand's own words, "picked to be lived with, not just looked at." The result is a range that feels selected rather than stocked, where each piece has to earn its place in a room. A Walk Through the Home The easiest way to understand the collection is room by room. The entrance. First impressions come from height and greenery. A five-foot imported Areca Palm in a statement planter fills an empty corner the moment the door opens, while the Golden Deer Pair with Glass Spheres, one of the store's bestsellers, gives a console table its focus.

The living room. Here, vases and cushions do the heavy lifting. The Luxury Green & Gold Glass Mosaic Vase catches the light on a centre table. Textured ceramic vases in sage green, grey and brick red, grouped on the site as "The earthy edit", bring warmth to shelves and side tables. Cushion covers such as the Gold Blossom Pintuck and the Sage Mirrorwork add texture, the second with a nod to India's mirrorwork tradition. The puja corner. The Premium Lord Ganesha Decorative Idol with Golden Detailing, another bestseller, suits a prayer space or a festive table, and makes a thoughtful housewarming gift.

The dining table and home bar. Smaller pieces, from a set of clear beaded coasters to bar accessories, make hosting feel considered rather than improvised. The bathroom. Coordinated sets such as the Ripple Charcoal Bathroom Set replace a jumble of mismatched bottles with one consistent look. The work desk. A Premium Wooden Desk Organizer with multiple compartments keeps everyday clutter in check without looking like office supplies. Greenery That Never Needs Watering Natural plants struggle in many Indian homes: flats with little direct sun, rooms kept air-conditioned for much of the year, dust, and weeks away during holidays and festivals. Shaanoshaukat's artificial plants and flowers give the look of greenery without the watering, pruning or worry. The range runs from small pieces, like a rose-toned faux succulent in a white ceramic pot sized for a desk or bedside table, to tall imported palms that anchor an entire room. Paired with the store's planters, they look the same in month six as they did on day one.

Gold, Used with Restraint Gold runs through the collection: golden trays beneath figurines, gold tones on cushion covers, gold set into mosaic glass. But it never works alone. It sits beside earthy textured ceramics, natural wood and soft textiles. That balance is the brand in miniature, with enough shine to feel special and enough restraint to live with every day. Shaan-o-shaukat, scaled to a home. Shipped with Care Ceramic, glass and polyresin don't forgive careless packing, so the brand's promise to ship with care is backed by practice. Pots and planters are wrapped in bubble wrap and cushioned with 25 mm EPE foam sheet before they leave, and orders arrive in Shaanoshaukat's black boxes traced with a flowing gold line. The unboxing is meant to feel like part of the purchase.

"Shaan-o-shaukat has always meant grandeur, but we didn't want grandeur you admire from across the room," says Robin George, Proprietor, Shaanoshaukat. "We want it on your dining table, beside your door, in the corner you see every morning. That's what 'a little more home' means to us." Made for Gifting The store's own line for gifting is "Beautiful to give. Lovely to keep." Decor suits the occasions that fill the Indian calendar: weddings, housewarmings, Diwali and other festivals, and anniversaries. A vase, an idol or a pair of figurines feels personal without being a guess, lasts long after the occasion, and is something the recipient sees every day.

Shopping with Shaanoshaukat - Free shipping on orders above ₹5,999 - Dispatch within 48 hours, with same-day dispatch on orders placed before 4:00 pm - 14-day returns on unused pieces, subject to the store's terms and conditions - Order tracking and a product care guide on the website - "The letter", a newsletter that sends one curated edit a month The full collection is available at https://shaanoshaukat.com. About Shaanoshaukat Shaanoshaukat is an online home decor and lifestyle brand whose name comes from the Urdu and Hindi phrase for grandeur, and whose promise is "A little more home." It offers more than 200 curated pieces across pots and planters, artificial plants and flowers, vases, figurines, organisers, kitchen and dining, cushion covers, bathroom sets and bar accessories, curated in small runs and shipped with care.

Official Website: https://shaanoshaukat.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)