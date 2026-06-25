VMPL Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 25: Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, one of India's leading manufacturers of energy-efficient pumps and solar pumping solutions, successfully organized its Product Launching Meet 2026 at Vivanta, Guwahati, in collaboration with its Authorised Channel Partner Tirupati Pump House, led by Mr. Ballov Regmi. The event brought together dealers, channel partners, industry professionals, and key stakeholders from across Northeast India, reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the region. The event was graced by Mr. Kishore Upadhyay, Chairman, Assam Small Industries Development Corporation (ASIDC), Government of Assam, who attended as the Chief Guest. Sharing his views on industrial growth, innovation, self-reliance, and sustainable development, he highlighted the importance of technology-driven solutions in supporting the region's economic progress.

The programme was also attended by several distinguished dignitaries including Mr. Gopal Chetry, Under Secretary, Irrigation Department, Government of Assam; Mr. Ghanashyam Kalita, Additional Chief Engineer, PHE Department, Government of Assam; Mr. Krishna Bhujel, President, AGS; Mr. Akikul Aman, Executive Engineer, Boko Chaygaon Chamaria Division, Irrigation Department, Government of Assam; Mr. Abhinas Talukdar, Assistant Engineer, PHE Department, Government of Assam; and Mr. Minhaz Ahmed, Senior Manager, Punjab National Bank. During the event, Shakti Pumps showcased its latest innovations and advanced energy-efficient pumping technologies, including solar pumping solutions designed to support sustainable agriculture and efficient water management. The company also highlighted its comprehensive range of stainless steel pumps and intelligent water management systems aimed at addressing the evolving requirements of farmers and customers across the region.

Held soon after the Assam Global Solar Expo 2026, the Product Launch Meet reflected Shakti Pumps' increasing focus on Northeast India and its commitment to strengthening relationships with customers, channel partners, and industry stakeholders. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ramesh Patidar, Managing Director, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, said "Northeast India is emerging as an important market for sustainable water and energy solutions. At Shakti Pumps, we are committed to supporting the region's development through innovative technologies, strong channel partnerships, and customer-centric solutions. Our focus is on delivering products that enhance agricultural productivity and contribute to long-term sustainable growth." Mr. Ankit Patidar, Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Shakti Group, added, "The Northeast offers tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation. Through continuous product development and a strong partner ecosystem, we aim to deliver reliable and energy-efficient solutions that address the evolving needs of farmers, businesses, and communities across the region. We remain committed to creating long-term value and strengthening our presence in this important market."

During the programme, Mr. Rajesh Hingorani, Deputy General Manager, Shakti Pumps, delivered a detailed presentation highlighting the company's product portfolio, technological advancements, and key growth opportunities. The company expressed its gratitude to all dealers, channel partners, distinguished guests, and stakeholders for their continued support. Shakti Pumps also acknowledged the contribution of Mr. Ballov Regmi and the entire Tirupati Pump House team for their efforts in making the event a success. With over four decades of engineering expertise, a presence in more than 125 countries, and over 2.5 lakh solar pump installations across India, Shakti Pumps continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of sustainable water and energy management solutions while contributing to India's vision of a greener and self-reliant future.

About Shakti Pumps (India) Limited With operations spanning over 100 countries and more than four decades of industry leadership, Shakti Pumps stands at the forefront of sustainable and high-performance pumping solutions. The company offers over 1,200 product variants, backed by 16+ technology patents and 30+ global certifications. Through continuous innovation and engineering excellence, Shakti Pumps continues to support India's transition towards energy-efficient and sustainable water management solutions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)