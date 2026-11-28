VMPL Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] /Dubai [UAE], November 28: Shakti Irrigation Private Limited (Shakti Pipes), unveiled its new 8-inch uPVC column pipe for submersible pump sets at Big 5 Global Expo 2026, being held from November 23 to 26 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The new addition expands the company's existing uPVC column pipe portfolio, which ranges from 1 inch to 6 inches, and is designed to address the requirements of larger submersible pump applications. A key highlight of the launch was the new 8-inch Heavy-class uPVC column pipe, designed to handle pump delivery heads of up to 250 metres. Manufactured using unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC), the pipe offers resistance to corrosion, chemical reactions and erosion, making it suitable for applications involving salty, sandy and chemically aggressive water.

The company's existing uPVC column pipe range, available in outer diameters of 33 mm to 165 mm, is offered in Medium, Standard, Heavy and Super Heavy classes, with pressure ratings ranging from 15 to 35 kg/cm² and suitability for depths of up to 1,200 feet. The pipes feature square-threaded connections with rubber gasket and spigot ends, along with a visible Shakti Hallmark to help customers identify genuine products. Mr. Ankit Patidar, Chief Marketing Officer, Shakti Group, said, "The unveiling of our new 8-inch uPVC column pipe at Big 5 Global Expo 2026 marks an important addition to our piping portfolio, addressing the requirements of larger submersible pump applications. Designed to handle pump delivery heads of up to 250 metres, the new pipe reflects our continued focus on developing reliable and application-specific solutions for evolving water management needs. Our participation at Big 5 Global also provided an opportunity to showcase our wider range of piping solutions and engage with international stakeholders across the construction, infrastructure and irrigation sectors. As we continue to expand our presence in global markets, our focus remains on delivering quality products that combine durability, performance and reliability."

Alongside the new product, Shakti Pipes showcased its wider portfolio of piping solutions for agricultural, domestic and industrial applications. Its casing pipes, available in plain and slotted variants, cater to borewell and tube well applications, with outer diameters of up to 225 mm and well-depth suitability of up to 450 metres in the CD series. Its rigid PVC pipes, manufactured in accordance with IS 4985:2021, range from 20 mm to 315 mm in outer diameter and cater to applications including irrigation, potable water supply, chemical effluent disposal and telecom cable ducting. The company's HDPE pipes are available in sizes ranging from 25 mm to 500 mm across PE63, PE80 and PE100 grades, while its sprinkler pipes range from 63 mm to 110 mm and incorporate UV stabilisers. The portfolio also includes PPR pipes for hot and cold water supply, compressed air, chemical lines and solar water systems. These pipes offer resistance to rust, corrosion and internal scaling, with operating temperature suitability of approximately 70°C to 95°C, depending on system design. Their heat-fusion joining process creates uniform joints, helping minimise leakage risks associated with conventional threaded connections.

Shakti Pipes also offers elastomeric seal-ring fit pipes and SWR pipes and fittings for diverse drainage and infrastructure applications. Its elastomeric seal-ring fit pipes, manufactured from uPVC, combine mechanical strength, chemical resistance and fire resistance, and are suitable for operating temperatures ranging from 0°C to 60°C. The SWR range is designed for non-pressure drainage applications, including soil, waste and rainwater disposal across residential and commercial complexes, resorts and hospitals. Its push-fit joint system uses a pre-fitted elastomeric ring to create a leak-proof seal while accommodating expansion and contraction. Through its participation at Big 5 Global Expo 2026, Shakti Irrigation engaged with architects, engineers, contractors, government representatives, global buyers and project developers from across the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Discussions centred on solar-powered and submersible pumping technologies, energy-efficient pumping solutions, smart water management and the adoption of sustainable pumping systems across construction, industrial infrastructure, smart cities and green buildings.

Shakti Irrigation's participation at Big 5 Global Expo 2026 reflects its continued engagement with the international construction, infrastructure and irrigation ecosystem. By showcasing its expanding product portfolio and introducing new solutions for larger submersible pump applications, the company aims to strengthen its presence in global markets and address evolving requirements across water management and infrastructure sectors. About Shakti Irrigation Private Limited Established in 2014 at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, Shakti Irrigation Private Limited (Shakti Pipes) is a subsidiary of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited. An ISO 9001:2015-certified company, it manufactures and exports piping solutions for agricultural, domestic and industrial applications. Its product portfolio includes uPVC column pipes, casing pipes, rigid PVC pipes, PPR pipes, HDPE pipes, sprinkler pipes, elastomeric pipes and fittings, and SWR pipes and fittings.

For more information, visit: https://shaktiirrigation.com/ Media Queries- Shraddha 9869100555 Amod 8898870021 ashwinipublicity@gmail.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)