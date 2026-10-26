VMPL Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)/ Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26: Shakti Pumps (India) Limited showcased its expanding renewable energy portfolio at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2026, highlighting its growing presence across solar irrigation, rooftop solar, intelligent energy solutions and domestic solar manufacturing. A key highlight was the unveiling of Shakti On Roof's high-efficiency 620 Wp solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, reinforcing the Group's commitment to indigenous manufacturing and India's clean energy transition. Led by Chairman Dinesh Patidar and Managing Director Ramesh Patidar, the Group advances its commitment to indigenous solar manufacturing and high-efficiency renewable energy solutions The unveiling was led by Mr. Dinesh Patidar, Chairman, and Mr. Ramesh Patidar, Managing Director, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited. Proudly Made in Bharat, the advanced modules are designed to deliver higher power output, enhanced durability and dependable performance, addressing the growing demand for efficient solar energy solutions.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Ramesh Patidar, Managing Director, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, said, "The launch of our 620 Wp Shakti On Roof solar modules marks a significant step in strengthening India's indigenous solar manufacturing ecosystem. We are committed to developing reliable, high-performance solar solutions that support the country's energy transition, advance self-reliance and contribute to a more sustainable Bharat." At REI Expo 2026, Shakti Pumps presented its comprehensive solar portfolio, comprising solar pumps, solar pump controllers, solar modules, solar inverters and module mounting structures. The integrated offering addresses diverse applications, from agricultural irrigation and rooftop installations to clean power generation and exporting surplus electricity to the grid.

Visitors expressed strong interest in the company's innovation-led products, reflecting the growing relevance of integrated solar solutions that combine efficiency, reliability and indigenous manufacturing. A key component of the showcase at REI Expo was Shakti Pumps' range of indigenously manufactured solar inverters, designed to meet applicable Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) requirements. The products also qualify under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIIT) Class-I local supplier framework, supporting the Make in India initiative. Equipped with AI-powered technology, the inverters are designed to deliver up to 10% higher energy generation, helping customers improve system performance and maximise the value of their solar installations.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shakti Energy Solutions Limited, operating under the brand Shakti On Roof, the Group is expanding beyond solar irrigation into rooftop solar solutions. This strategic expansion leverages its engineering and execution expertise to serve residential, commercial and other solar energy applications. The 620 Wp module unveiling builds on the company's in-house solar module manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Its module portfolio incorporates 16-busbar (16 BB) TOPCon technology in a G12R bifacial, dual-glass configuration, using 132 and 144 half-cut cell formats and offering power outputs ranging from 600 Wp to 630 Wp. The modules carry a 10-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. Applications for BIS and Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) certification have been submitted.

Shakti Pumps is also developing an integrated greenfield manufacturing facility spread across 113 acres, with planned annual capacities of 2.2 GWp for solar cells and 2 GWp for solar modules. Cell manufacturing is currently in progress. The project marks a significant step in the Group's evolution towards a more comprehensive renewable energy business spanning pumps, rooftop solar, photovoltaic modules and solar cells. Its energy-efficient pumping solutions help farmers harness renewable energy for agricultural water requirements, supporting reduced dependence on conventional electricity and diesel-powered systems. Through indigenous technology and integrated water and energy management, the company remains committed to sustainable agriculture and improved opportunities for farmers.

Shakti Pumps continues to strengthen its position in solar irrigation through its manufacturing capabilities and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) execution of off-grid solar water pumping systems under the PM-KUSUM scheme. Shakti Pumps' participation at REI Expo 2026 underscores its ambition to build a diversified clean energy portfolio while supporting India's renewable energy and domestic manufacturing goals. About Shakti Pumps (India) Limited With operations spanning 100+ countries and over four decades of industry leadership, Shakti Pumps stands at the forefront of sustainable and high-performance pumping solutions. The company offers 1200+ product variants, backed by 16+ technology patents and 30+ global certifications, reflecting a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and reliability. From solar-powered innovations to stainless steel durability, Shakti Pumps continues to build not just pumps, but a more sustainable future.

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