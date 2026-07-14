VMPL

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14: Shalimar Corp Limited, a trusted name in the real estate sector with over four decades of excellence, is set to mark its presence in Varanasi with the launch of Shalimar Courtyard. As part of its expansion plans for 2026-27, the company has identified Varanasi as a key growth market, driven by its increasing religious significance, spiritual tourism, and large-scale infrastructure investments. Following the successful delivery of landmark developments across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, the company is now focusing on the rapidly evolving cities of Purvanchal.

With a legacy spanning more than 40 years across real estate, infrastructure, and civil construction, Shalimar Corp Limited has successfully delivered over 60 projects. The company has developed more than 21 million square feet of premium real estate and earned the trust of over 8,500 happy customers, who are now a part of the Shalimar family. Renowned for timely project delivery, contemporary architecture, and unwavering customer trust, Shalimar continues its commitment to excellence with Shalimar Courtyard. Spread across approximately 3.75 acres, the project has been designed by the internationally acclaimed architect Hafeez Contractor and is inspired by timeless Mediterranean architecture. The landscape design, crafted by Thailand-based Red Landscape, creates an environment that perfectly blends luxury, elegance, and modern living.