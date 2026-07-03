NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's trusted real estate developers, today announced the launch of Vyomora, a thoughtfully planned residential development spread across approximately 25 acres in Hinjawadi, Pune. Marking SPRE's third residential project in the micro-market, Vyomora underscores the company's long-term commitment to Pune's thriving western corridor and reinforces its strategy of developing integrated communities in high-growth urban destinations. Conceived around the philosophy of 'The Infinite Way of Life,' Vyomora has been envisioned as a low-density residential community where open spaces, wellness, and everyday convenience come together seamlessly. Phase 1 comprises five residential towers offering 720 thoughtfully designed 2, 3, and 3-BHK duplex residences, with prices starting from INR 84.99 lakhs (all-inclusive).

Strategically located in Hinjawadi, Pune's leading IT and business hub, Vyomora enjoys proximity to leading corporate campuses, including Infosys, Wipro, TCS, HCL Technologies, Persistent Systems, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, and IBM. The development also benefits from strong existing and upcoming infrastructure, with seamless connectivity through the Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH48), the under-construction Metro Line 3 (Hinjawadi-Civil Court), the proposed Ring Road, the Connecting Link Expressway, and the proposed station on the Mumbai-Pune High-Speed Rail corridor. Spread across approximately 25 acres, Vyomora will feature a grand clubhouse and an extensive suite of lifestyle amenities spanning wellness and fitness (spa & salon, wellness clinics, swimming pool, yoga studio, and fully equipped gymnasium); recreation and entertainment (mini theater, digital dome, karaoke room, video games room, indoor games suite, and cricket simulator); community spaces (large multipurpose halls, creche, indoor kids' play area with brain gym, guest rooms and lounge suites, and senior citizen zone); and dedicated work and learning spaces, including a library and co-working space, creating a holistic living environment for residents across generations.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Sriram Mahadevan, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, and Managing Director, Joyville by Shapoorji Housing, said, "Hinjawadi has emerged as one of India's most compelling residential destinations, driven by world-class infrastructure, a thriving employment ecosystem, and evolving lifestyle aspirations. Having witnessed the strong response to our earlier projects in this micro-market, we are delighted to introduce Vyomora, our third project in Hinjawadi. More than just a residential development, Vyomora represents our vision of creating future-ready communities that place equal emphasis on thoughtful design, wellness, sustainability, and meaningful human connections. As Pune continues its growth trajectory, we remain committed to delivering developments that enrich everyday living while creating enduring value for our customers."

Hinjawadi continues to witness robust residential demand, supported by its strong IT ecosystem, expanding social infrastructure, and upcoming connectivity projects such as the Pune Metro and the proposed Ring Road. With excellent access to leading business parks, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail destinations, the location has emerged as one of the city's most preferred residential micro-markets. With Vyomora, SPRE further strengthens its presence in Pune while reaffirming its long-term commitment to developing thoughtfully planned communities that combine engineering excellence, quality construction, and customer-centric innovation. The launch builds on the company's successful presence in Hinjawadi and reflects its continued confidence in the region's long-term growth potential.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Howrah and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers, as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

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