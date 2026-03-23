VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, today announced the launch of Nine Arcs, a premium residential development in Santacruz East, Mumbai. Conceptualised as a design-first address, Nine Arcs is a 14-storey residential tower that introduces a distinctive architectural language inspired by European neo-classical principles, reinterpreted for contemporary urban living. The design draws from classical elements such as symmetry, proportion, and visual rhythm, expressed through a modern lens to create a timeless and elegant facade. A defining feature of the development is its signature curved elevation, shaped by a series of expansive, thoughtfully designed decks that extend across multiple residences. These spacious decks are not only functional outdoor spaces but also integral architectural elements that collectively form the project's iconic arc silhouette--creating a sense of movement and depth while offering residents a more immersive connection with the outdoors.

Spread across approximately 0.5 acres, Nine Arcs will comprise 137 residential units and 9 commercial units. The development offers 2- and 3-bed residences, with sizes ranging from approximately 671 square feet to 1338 square feet, each complemented by generous private decks that enhance natural light, ventilation, and everyday comfort. The commercial units range from approximately 217 square feet to 1401 square feet, offering a curated mix of retail and convenience-led spaces. Residences are priced from INR 2.99 crore onwards. The project also integrates curated ground-level retail, designed to provide residents with everyday convenience while maintaining a seamless and private residential experience.

Strategically located in Santacruz East, one of Mumbai's most centrally connected micro-markets, Nine Arcs offers excellent access to key infrastructure, including the Western Express Highway, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, metro connectivity, and close proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)--the city's leading business hub. Its central positioning enables seamless connectivity to both South Mumbai and the western suburbs, making it a highly attractive residential destination for professionals and business leaders. Commenting on the launch, Mr Sriram Mahadeva, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and MD of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, "With Nine Arcs, we are introducing a development that brings together architectural distinction, thoughtful design, and everyday functionality. Santacruz East continues to emerge as a high-potential micro-market, driven by its central location and strong demand from discerning homebuyers. Through this launch, we aim to offer a living experience that reflects both aspiration and long-term value."

The development will feature curated lifestyle amenities, thoughtfully designed across the rooftop and podium levels. Designed to deliver a holistic lifestyle experience, the project is anchored by a curated rooftop ecosystem that includes an infinity-edge swimming pool, sky bar, rooftop jogging track, multipurpose lawn, barbecue areas, kids' play zones, and dedicated leisure spaces, creating an elevated environment for relaxation and social engagement. Santacruz East has witnessed sustained residential demand, driven by its proximity to BKC, established social infrastructure, and limited availability of large-format branded developments. The micro-market continues to attract senior professionals, entrepreneurs, and long-term investors, backed by healthy rental yields and consistent capital appreciation.

With Nine Arcs, SPRE further strengthens its presence in Mumbai's premium residential segment, continuing its legacy of delivering design-led, well-connected and future-ready developments across high-potential urban markets. During this quarter, the company also launched four projects across key growth markets, including MMR (Mulund, Thane), Pune, and Howrah. About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Howrah and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers, as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

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