VMPL New Delhi [India], April 21: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, is set to host the SPRE Property Expo, on April 25-26, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Gurugram. The two-day event aims to bring together a diverse mix of residential developments from six key markets in India. With evolving buyer preferences and a growing inclination towards investment-led real estate decisions, the event aims to enable prospective buyers to explore, compare, and invest across multiple cities--all under one roof. The property expo will feature a curated portfolio of residential projects spanning cities such as the Gurugram, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bengaluru, and Howrah. The offering includes residences, villas, and plots, with ticket sizes ranging from ₹60 lakhs to ₹25 crore, catering to a wide spectrum of buyer segments.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Ms Rima Kirtikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "India's real estate market continues to demonstrate strong resilience, with buyer sentiment remaining positive, particularly among investors looking to diversify across high-growth corridors. In markets like Gurugram, we are seeing a clear shift towards more informed, opportunity-led investments, with buyers increasingly focused on both value and long-term appreciation." "With our strong presence across key markets, the property expo brings together a wide spectrum of opportunities, enabling investors to make well-informed decisions backed by SPRE's legacy of trust and execution excellence," she added. The event is expected to see participation from prospective homebuyers and investors, offering them the opportunity to engage directly, gain insights into multiple markets, and evaluate options based on their requirements. Attendees will be introduced to projects across cities such as Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Howrah, enabling broader investment consideration.

In addition to property exploration, the expo will facilitate on-ground consultations, allowing visitors to interact with sales teams. The event will also feature exclusive offers and limited-period benefits, aimed at accelerating decision-making and driving conversions. By bringing together scale, diversity, and expert guidance, the SPRE Property Expo reinforces the company's position as a pan-India developer with a robust and well-diversified portfolio catering to a wide spectrum of buyer segments. About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Howrah and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers, as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

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