Sharda Hospital is the healthcare partner for the Auto Expo 2023

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI/PNN): Sharda Hospital - India's largest multi-specialty hospital - is the healthcare partner for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. During the international auto exhibition from January 13 to January 18, a special 24-member team comprising general practitioners, Doctors, Nurses, and other medical staff from the hospital will be on-site to give first aid, healthcare services, and COVID vaccination booster doses.

The dedicated team of medical staff assigned to provide emergency services for the team that has been working and preparing since January 1 to provide a smooth experience at the Auto exhibition. The hospital has also set aside 3 Basic life support (BLS) ambulances, and 1 Advanced life support ambulance for the event in case of any emergencies needing further care.

Dr Adesh K. Gadpayle, Medical Superintendent, at Sharda Hospital, said "The administration and employees at Sharda Hospital have been putting forth a lot of effort to ensure there are no mishaps and to meet any medical emergencies with the upcoming Auto expo. The committed crew will be on hand the entire time of the event to meet the attendees' medical needs."

The medical team of the Hospital will also provide visitors with a free health check-up package that includes a doctor's consultation, BMI, body fat percentage, blood pressure, vital signs, ECG, blood sugar, and other tests at their pavilion.

Established in 2006, Sharda Hospital is a state-of-the-art multi-super-specialty hospital located in Greater Noida, NCR. Spread across 9 acres, Sharda hospital has over 1200 beds and is equipped with all modern facilities and sophisticated equipment to provide comprehensive medical care at par with global standards. NABH-accredited Sharda Hospital offers a broad spectrum of medical services from tertiary care, super-specialties, general specialties, advanced diagnostic and radiology services to critical care. Its highly qualified and experienced medical faculty and professionals offer expert care to patients from varied backgrounds with clinical excellence and compassionate patient connect. The associated medical college focuses on research activities and gives extensive training to medical students to continuously improve medical and healthcare practices in the country.

