Share India Securities continues its mammoth growth - reports PAT growth of 182% in H1 FY22 (YoY)

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Share India Securities Limited (BSE: 540725 | SISL, NSE: SHAREINDIA), one of India's leading technology-based financial conglomerate continued its massive growth ride, closing first half year of F.Y. 2021-22 with triple digit growth in both revenue and PAT.

The Consolidated Income of the Company grew 133% in H1 FY22(YoY) to Rs372.90 Crore. The consolidated profit after tax (after minority interest) grew 182% YoY to Rs76.99 Crore. PAT margin of the Company stood at 20.65% as compared to 17.05% in H1FY21.

During Q2 FY22, the Company announced acquisition of majority stake in Algowire Trading Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Utrade Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for consideration of over Rs. 15 crore. The acquisition will enable Share India to strengthen its fintech capabilities and to build an ecosystem to democratize the power of Algo trading for retail players. Pursuant to strong results, the Board of Directors has declared second interim dividend of Rs. 1.25 per share.

SISL is a key player in Indian derivative market segment with ~8% share of option premium turnover and 3% of future turnover in NSE. Share India is a pioneer when it comes to technology and has maintained its position because of constant innovation and R & D. Share India continues to develop its product portfolio and will expand its customer base along with enhancing customer experience. Most of its platforms are machine learning enabled and based on in-house technology.

Kamlesh Vadilal Shah, Managing Director, Share India Securities Limited said, "Our stellar performance and robust growth outlook continue to demonstrate our strategic focus and the strength on technology. We believe technology will continue to play an important role for retail participants in India. In backdrop of strong fundamentals, global investors penchant for high growth markets and comfortable global liquidity sustainable growth of the Indian stock markets and its participants would continue. In order to get maximum advantage from this growth wave, we have and are constantly expanding our product & technology base over the years.

With the acquisition of two leading fin-tech startups and presence of massive growth opportunity in the market, we are confident and well positioned to expand in the retail segment by democratizing the power of Algo Trading, gain market share and emerge as the preferred fin tech player in the market."

Sachin Gupta, CEO and Whole Time Director, Share India Securities Limited said, "Our consolidated financial performance for the quarter was exceptionally strong on the back of strong underlying business performance and technology leadership across segments. The company has achieved highest ever half yearly consolidated Profit after tax of Rs 76.99 crores which is close to the full year PAT of Financial Year 2021.

Our industry-leading profitability and strong cash conversion give us the wherewithal to make the right investments needed to build out the business of the future. Our ongoing investments in technology and product development which primarily focuses on enhancing customer experience would be the next leg of growth factor for us. We believe that artificial intelligence and machine learning will continue to shape the future of our industry and we will prolong to fuel our growth through our client centric approach."

Business Highlights:

*F & O includes option premium only

NBFC:

Loan book at Rs106cr

Strong ground network led to minimal credit cost due to Covid outbreak

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)