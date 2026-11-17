PNN New Delhi [India], November 17: Share Samadhan Limited reported strong financial performance for the half-year ended September 30, 2026, with Revenue from Operations increasing by 157.24% to ₹618.94 Lakhs, compared with ₹240.61 Lakhs in the preceding reported period. The Company's EBITDA increased more than 21-fold to ₹318.38 Lakhs from ₹14.92 Lakhs, while Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 854.65% to ₹243.15 Lakhs from ₹25.47 Lakhs, reflecting a substantial improvement in profitability. Consolidated Financial Performance H2 FY26 vs H1 FY27 - Revenue from Operations: H2 FY26: 240.61 | H1 FY27: 618.94 | Growth: 157.24% - EBITDA: H2 FY26: 14.92 | H1 FY27: 318.38 | Growth: 2,033.91% - EBITDA Margin (%): H2 FY26: 4.36% | H1 FY27: 48.85% | Change: 44.49 pp

- Profit After Tax (PAT): H2 FY26: 25.47 | H1 FY27: 243.15 | Growth: 854.65% - PAT Margin (%): H2 FY26: 7.44% | H1 FY27: 37.31% | Change: 29.87 pp Note : EBITDA is calculated as Profit Before Tax plus Finance Cost and Depreciation & Amortisation. EBITDA and PAT margins are calculated as percentages of Total Income. The Company's financial performance reflects significant growth across key profitability indicators, supported by a substantial expansion in EBITDA and PAT margins during H1 FY27. Strategic Business Priorities Share Samadhan continues to focus on strengthening its operational capabilities through targeted investments in technology and the development of strategic business alliances.

The Company's key priorities include technology-led process improvements aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening collaborations beyond traditional financial conglomerates. Particular emphasis is being placed on building relationships with online platforms and websites specialising in capital markets, investment information and investor education. These initiatives form part of the Company's broader focus on strengthening its service delivery capabilities and expanding its business network. Management Commentary "Share Samadhan Limited delivered a strong financial performance in H1 FY27, with significant growth in revenue and net profitability, accompanied by a substantial improvement in EBITDA and operating margins. Our focus remains on technology-driven process enhancements, operational efficiency and strengthening strategic business alliances, particularly across digital capital market platforms. These priorities are central to enhancing our capabilities and creating sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders."

- Mr Abhay Kumar Chandalia , Promoter and Managing Director About Share Samadhan Share Samadhan Limited is India's largest and only listed platform specialising in the recovery of unclaimed investments, financial assets , investor / business related claims and business-related consulting. The Company provides end-to-end solutions for investment retrieval, assisting investors in recovering unclaimed or blocked assets, including equity shares, mutual funds, insurance, bonds, deposits and other financial instruments, primarily through a success-fee-based model. The company operates within an integrated ecosystem comprising Share Samadhan Limited, Wealth Samadhan Private Limited and Nyaya Mitra Limited, offering specialised services across investment retrieval, wealth protection and litigation funding consulting. This diversified service framework enables the group to address a broad spectrum of investor needs through focused and complementary solutions

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