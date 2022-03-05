SPONSORED CONTENT
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

March 05, 2022 12:30 IST | ANI Press Release

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shashank Singh Kataria, resident of Gurgaon, Haryana is the youngest equestrian athlete and the only civilian to take the Asian Games trials. He has won the following merits at the National Equestrian Championship Advanced Dressage organised by RVC Meerut from February 22-27, 2022.

Advance Dressage

Shashank Singh Kataria astride Verdinand

Gold Medal

Elementary Dressage

Shashank Singh Kataria astride Rein Roe Adare Acrobat

Bronze Medal

Preliminary Dressage

Shashank Singh Kataria astride Rein Roe Adare Acrobat

Silver Medal

Shashank Singh Kataria astride Saptajit

Bronze Medal

Team - Gold Medal

It is his inquisitive nature, his unflinching drive, his deep love for the horses, his ever-increasing passion for this sport that in an unbelievable short span of time he has been able to register himself as a good horseman. The staunch patriot in Shashank constantly dreams of getting India in the tally of the winners of the Olympic medal in Evening. With his hard and smart work Shashank has already started paving the way to have his dream turn into reality.

