NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Shaya, the silver jewellery brand from CaratLane, has announced Shreya Ghoshal as its new Brand Ambassador as it celebrates its eighth birthday. The association brings together two journeys rooted in individuality, evolution and a deep connection with Shaya's mission to make silver relevant to the modern woman in India and Shreya's rise from a young talent to one of India's most celebrated voices. The partnership comes naturally, with Shreya having embraced silver jewellery across appearances, shoots and performances over the years. Her effortless style and genuine affinity for silver make her a natural fit for Shaya as the brand reimagines silver as an integral part of a woman's personal style and expression.

Stories Written in Silver Silver has long been part of everyday Indian life, from utensils and heirlooms to jewellery passed down generations. Even today it continues to evolve as a versatile expression of contemporary style. Through its latest campaign with Shreya Ghoshal, Stories Written in Silver, Shaya celebrates this evolution by bringing silver into everyday dressing while exploring the stories, moments and expressions that make each woman's life unique. Inspired by the countless experiences we live through every day, Shaya has always found ways to tell stories through art, motifs, nature and design. The campaign sees silver as a quiet thread connecting different women and their everyday rituals. These women may not know each other but they share the experience of choosing, wearing, and making silver jewellery their own. Shreya's affinity for silver, along with her journey and wide appeal, brings this thought further to life, allowing Shaya to connect with women across generations, as part of the stories and lives of the women who wear it.

Watch the story unfold here: www.instagram.com/reel/DdrJr5jBouW/?stkn=MW1pd3lsNDNraW5udQ== "Shreya isn't just one of the finest voices this country has ever heard. She moves across languages, genres and generations and somehow always sounds unmistakably herself. That's exactly the spirit Shaya was built for, women who are individualistic, unmistakably Indian yet completely modern. We are thrilled to welcome her as the face of Shaya," said Ajith Singh, Business Head, Shaya. "I still remember the payal I had as a child. That was probably the first piece of jewellery I ever owned. That is probably the first time I understood what jewellery could mean beyond just how it looks. Silver has stayed with me ever since, it has never felt like an occasion piece, just something that's quietly always been there. So when Shaya came along, it didn't feel like signing on to a brand, it felt like coming back to something that was already mine," said Shreya Ghoshal.

The Shaya Story Shaya by CaratLane is the ultimate silver jewellery destination built for women who define their own style rather than follow it. Founded in 2018, Shaya offers authentic 925 silver jewellery crafted as fresh, wearable art, designed for unique self-expression. The designs span everything from ethnic occasions to everyday minimalism. As Shaya marks its 8th birthday, the brand has 12 exclusive stores, a presence across 100+ CaratLane stores, 2,000+ designs and a 500K+ Instagram community. "I still remember hearing Shreya's voice for the first time on TV as an unmissable young talent and her songs have stayed with me through the years since. So when we started talking about her being the face of Shaya, there was a personal moment in this for me, beyond just the business decision. Shaya has always been about women who are on a journey of self discovery, who live on their own terms, and that's silver's story too, it adapts, it takes the shape of whoever is wearing it. Shreya is the same way, she has never stopped evolving, but she has always sounded like herself," said Saumen Bhaumik, CEO.

With Shreya Ghoshal as the newest voice of Shaya, the brand enters its next chapter with a renewed focus on bringing silver into the everyday, celebrating the many identities, occasions and stories that can be written in silver. The brand plans to extend across 400 CaratLane stores by the end of the financial year. About Shaya by CaratLane Shaya by CaratLane celebrates meaningful self-expression through contemporary sterling silver jewellery inspired by stories, symbolism and everyday moments. From minimalist essentials to statement designs, the brand offers jewellery and accessories across categories, encouraging wearers to experiment with styling and make every piece their own. With versatile designs spanning earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and more, Shaya brings together jewellery made for everyday expression as well as special occasions.

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