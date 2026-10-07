PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7: Mothers of Courage, which documents women leading a grassroots movement for girls' education in Bihar, has been named a finalist in the Creativity category of the 2026 Heroes of Tomorrow: United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Action Awards, bringing global recognition to a community-led effort that has mobilised more than 1.19 million citizens across 14 districts. The Heroes of Tomorrow: UN SDG Action Awards Ceremony will be held in Rome on 29 October 2026. As part of Shikshagraha, a national movement to strengthen public education championed by Infosys Co-founder and former CEO S. D. Shibulal, Mothers of Courage captures the stories of mothers and mothers-in-law who challenge social norms that can prevent girls from continuing their education. Some are advocating for their daughters to remain in school; others are breaking convention to support their daughters-in-law in returning to education.

The UN recognition marks another significant global milestone for Mothers of Courage. The film was India's only entry shortlisted in the Sustainable Development Goals Lions category at Cannes Lions 2026 and won Best Inspirational Film at the Los Angeles Film Awards 2026. It also received a Silver at the ABBY Awards 2026 and won the Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show and the Gold SABRE Award for Public Education at the SABRE South Asia Awards 2026, along with a Gold SABRE Award for Public Education at the SABRE Asia Pacific Awards 2026. The film was also named a finalist at the 7th Mumbai International Film Festival 2026.

At the heart of the movement in rural Bihar are Shiksha Chaupals, community gatherings where mothers and other members of the community come together to openly discuss barriers to girls' education, including child marriage. Since October 2024, more than 44,892 such gatherings have been held across 14 districts in Bihar, with communities making collective commitments to help girls remain in school and protect them from early marriage. The Mothers of Courage documentary, directed by Vandana R and produced by Butterfly Effect Media, captures these conversations and the women leading change within their communities. Meet the women driving change in their communities.Watch Mothers of Courageon YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/mvkhmds5

Khushboo Awasthi, Co-Founder, Mantra4Change and Chief Curator, Shikshagraha, said, "This is a very special moment for all of us. When we began documenting these stories in Bihar, we knew they were powerful, but to see Mothers of Courage travel from those villages to a global stage like the UN is something else altogether. In many ways, these women represent what the Shikshagraha movement is about - communities coming together and leading the change. This recognition belongs to the women, their courage and their determination to create a different future for the next generation. We hope they feel as proud of this moment as we do."

Vandana R, Director, Mothers of Courage, said, "As a filmmaker, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing stories rooted in real lives and real communities resonate far beyond where they began. Mothers of Courage was shaped by the honesty, strength and conviction of the women we met in Bihar. To see their stories now recognised on a global stage like the UN is incredibly special, and we hope it helps take their voices and their message even further." Supported by S.D. Shibulal (Co-founder and Former CEO of Infosys) and Bengaluru-based non-profits ShikshaLokam and Mantra4Change, Shikshagraha works with more than 43 partner organisations across 16 states and Union Territories to strengthen public education systems and improve outcomes for children in government schools.

About Shikshagraha Shikshagraha is a people-powered movement to improve all 1 million public schools in India, so that every child experiences enriching learning and is ready for the future. Real change begins with the child at the centre - their learning, confidence, well-being, and aspirations- and with those closest to the child. The movement enables parents, women and youth to demand and support quality education, and equips teachers, school leaders, and officials with tools for micro-improvements towards systemic change. Currently, 35+ civil society, industry and philanthropic partners in the Shikshagraha network are collectively strengthening 1,17,000+ schools across 33 districts across 14 states & UTs. This includes enabling education leaders to lead need-based

school improvements and amplifying women, youth and community participation in the public education system. Shikshagraha works towards improving schools where the need is greatest, supports leadership on the ground, and shifts the norms that hold education back. Through visible practice change and collective action by communities, governments, civil society, and markets, it reimagines what public schools can and must deliver. Visit shikshagraha.org/ for more details. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)