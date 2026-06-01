VMPL Mahabubnagar (Telangana) [India], June 1: In a significant step toward strengthening specialized healthcare services in Mahabubnagar, Shine Skin Care Centre & Asian Neuro Centre have been established to provide advanced dermatological, aesthetic, hair restoration, and neurological care under one roof. Founded by a team of experienced healthcare professionals and researchers, the centres aim to bridge the gap in access to quality medical services for residents of Mahabubnagar and surrounding regions. Equipped with modern medical technology, expert clinical leadership, and a patient-centric approach, the institutions are committed to delivering evidence-based treatments, comprehensive diagnostics, and compassionate care while bringing world-class healthcare solutions closer to the community.

The institutions were founded by: Dr. G. V. K. R. Goud, MD, DM Dr. Vasu Chaitanya MBBS (OSM), MD (General Medicine), FICM PG Diploma in Endocrinology & Diabetes Cardiologist, General Physician & Diabetologist Dr. Kalyani Karanam Researcher in Anti-Aging Medicine Mr. Murali Krishna MBA (IIM- K) with the mission of providing comprehensive skin, hair, aesthetic, and neurological care closer to the community. With a patient-centric approach, Shine Skin Care Centre & Asian Neuro Centre aim to deliver quality healthcare through clinical expertise, modern medical technology, and compassionate patient care. Shine Skin Care Centre Shine Skin Care Centre focuses on specialized dermatology, trichology, aesthetic medicine, laser procedures, and hair restoration services. The centre has been established to provide evidence-based treatments and personalized care for individuals seeking professional skin and hair health solutions.

In addition, the centre offers hair transplantation services along with advanced diagnostic and treatment options designed to address a wide range of skin and hair concerns. Asian Neuro Centre Asian Neuro Centre offers comprehensive neurological services under one roof with facilities that include: - 24/7 Neuro ICU Services - Neuro Operations & Outpatient (OP) Services - Neuro Diagnostic Laboratory (EEG, NCS & ENMG) - Brain and Spine Surgeries - Neurological Evaluation, Diagnosis, and Treatment - Thrombolysis Injection Available Within the Golden Period of 4 Hours for Stroke Treatment - Advanced Spine and Brain Surgeries Performed by Expert Specialists Commitment to Patient Care At Shine Skin Care Centre & Asian Neuro Centre, the focus is on providing accessible, reliable, and patient-centered healthcare services for individuals and families in Mahabubnagar and neighboring areas.

The institutions are committed to combining medical expertise, innovation, and ethical healthcare practices while maintaining high standards of professional care. Through a multidisciplinary approach and modern healthcare infrastructure, Shine Skin Care Centre & Asian Neuro Centre seek to contribute to the health and well-being of the community by offering specialized medical services in a comfortable and supportive environment. Comprehensive Services Under One Roof Patients can benefit from: - Specialized care in Dermatology, Trichology, Aesthetic Medicine, and Neurology - Modern treatment protocols supported by advanced medical technology - Services for acne, pigmentation, melasma, scars, hair fall, hair thinning, hair restoration, anti-aging concerns, and laser procedures - Neurological services including diagnosis, monitoring, critical care, and surgical management where required

- Personalized treatment plans based on individual patient needs - A healthcare environment focused on safety, hygiene, and patient well-being - Transparent consultations and evidence-based treatment recommendations - Accessible healthcare services within the region Location Shine Skin Care Centre & Asian Neuro Centre Near Bhagat Singh Statue, New Town, Mahabubnagar - 509001, Telangana, India This version has corrected spacing, hierarchy, headings, bullet alignment, and professional healthcare formatting. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)