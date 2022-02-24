Shipsy raises USD 25 Million in Series B To Accelerate Global Expansion and Product Innovation

You would like to read
- Shipsy to set up regional HQ in Southeast Asia, highlights aggressive hiring plans in the region
- Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University rated as one of the top universities fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, in the annual performance report of IIC
- Passion Vista felicitates Sanjeev Kumar to be amongst Men Leaders To Look Upto in 2021
- Drools collaborates with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Vikas Khanna to introduce Gourmet Bites for pets
- Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni appointed as 'Professor of Eminence' by Guru Nanak Dev University
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 24 (ANI/PR Newswire): Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based smart logistics management platform provider, has raised USD 25 million in a Series B round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners along with existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India's Surge.
The funding will enable Shipsy to continue growing its stronghold in the Middle East, India and Southeast Asian markets while accelerating global expansion into Europe and the US. Shipsy will also use the funds to drive rapid technological innovation with a greater focus on enhancing logistics sustainability and its AI, ML and Blockchain capabilities.
"We are thrilled to partner with seasoned investors with a common vision to transform the global logistics industry technology. Their continued support strengthens our mission of enabling customers to achieve sustainable business and logistics excellence. It takes us closer to our goal of becoming the de-facto logistics operating system globally," says Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder Shipsy.
Shipsy's technology-first approach has enabled them to build customer trust and loyalty, a key factor driving investments.
"Shipsy's technology offering enables them to be the single partner of choice for enterprises who are transforming their logistics operations. Large category leading customers have been thrilled at the impact of Shipsy in their operations. We look forward to partnering with them as they become a leader in logistics software," says Kaushik Anand, Partner at A91 Partners
Shipsy's continuous focus on enabling businesses to provide customer transparency, flexibility and convenience has been a critical reason behind its growth.
"Shipsy is building a comprehensive customer-first SaaS company servicing a critical need in shipping, freight and the entire global supply chain. Shipsy's addressable market has quadrupled post-COVID. We are excited to partner with Soham, Dhruv, Harsh and team as they build Shipsy into a world-class software company," Gautam Patel, Managing Partner, Z3Partners.
Commenting on Shipsy's growth, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Info Edge, highlighted the immense potential the company holds.
"We have been backing Shipsy from a very early stage. We are delighted to see them growing rapidly over the past couple of years. They have demonstrated significant impact on the supply chain and logistics industry. We believe in their mission and foresee them becoming one of the largest global logistics SaaS ventures that's built in India," says Bikhchandani.
This round comes on the back of Shipsy having raised a Series A funding of USD 6 million in 2020 led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge and Info Edge. In 2021, to support a growing customer base in the Middle East, Shipsy established its regional HQs in Dubai and, more recently, in Indonesia for its Southeast Asian customers. The company also recorded a growth rate of 2.5x in its ARR and grew its customer base by 75 per cent last year.
Photo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753428/Shipsy.jpg)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor