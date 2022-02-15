Shipyaari launches #FriendsWithBenefits campaign for D2C and eCommerce sellers

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/PNN): Shipyaari, the SAAS-based AI-powered logistics platform to empower e-commerce businesses to optimize, automate, track and simplify end-to-end logistics and supply chain operations, has launched the #FriendsWithBenefits campaign on February 14, 2022.
The campaign, which targets B2C players and eCommerce sellers in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Biwandi and Aurangabad, will get Rs.100 upon successful KYC, which can be used to make Shipping.
With the growth of eCommerce in the last decade and the push received during the recent pandemic, there is an increased need for SaaS-based logistics aggregators who can provide seamless delivery platforms. According to statistics published on (https://www.ibef.org/industry/ecommerce.aspx) IBEF, 'the Indian E-commerce market is expected to grow to US$ 111.40 billion by 2025 from US$ 46.2 billion as of 2020.'
Another report on the logistics industry published in (https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/transportation/shipping-/-transport/road-logistics-market-in-india-to-reach-330-bn-by-2025-report/articleshow/88044064.cms) Economic Times mentioned 'that the road logistics market in India is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 8 per cent in the next five years, to reach USD 330 billion by 2025. This growth will be fueled by factors such as the rapidly growing e-commerce sector and a growing retail sales market, among others.'
"These facts assert that there is a huge demand for logistics based aggregators like Shipyaari, who can provide seamless and convenient shipping services for the sellers," says Vishal Totla, Co-founder & COO of Shipyaari. "Shipyaari's platform will help companies realize their vision of a seamless and cost-effective logistics flow, allowing shippers and manufacturers to build a suitable strategy and real-time decision making that prove beneficial for their businesses, " he adds.
Shipyaari is a SaaS-based logistics provider based in Mumbai, Maharashtra is the leading eCommerce shipping solution trusted by around 20,000-plus sellers across India for simplifying real-time visibility throughout the end-to-end supply chain. It provides a completely automated platform that assists them in choosing the right supply chain partner for them as per their requirement and anticipating supply chain disruptions and fluctuations with complete visibility. Their platform provides solutions to all your shipping troubles like saving your money by reducing the transportation cost, better management, cost-saving linked to visibility at never like before discounted rates, management of non-compliant suppliers, and improved tracking.
