Shivaami Cloud Services and ICICI Bank collaborate to launch Cloud business coupled with transaction banking API solutions for Indian SMEs

Shivaami Cloud Services and ICICI Bank today announced their industry-first collaboration to launch Cloud-based products bundled with transaction banking API solutions in India.

To broaden access to cloud technologies and help small and medium enterprises in India digitize, the solution provides a suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications including Google Suite for communication and efficient collaboration among teams, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for hosting and storage, FreshSales for effective customer relationship management helping businesses interact with existing and potential customers, FreshDesk for providing customer support and FreshMarketer for email marketing.

Along with these, businesses can streamline their accounting transactions by using API Banking services from ICICI Bank in a frictionless manner.

Companies can accelerate their growth and adopt the cloud way without putting a dent in their cash flow. Powered by API Banking services from ICICI Bank, they can easily integrate their ERPs where day to day transactions can be done in a secured and automated way with end to end instant reconciliations.

"Computing capabilities on the cloud are transforming the online business environment, enabling businesses to run faster, more efficiently, and at a reduced cost. Driven on digital platforms, small and medium businesses hold a lot of opportunities to expand their services and improve everyday operations. Our partnership with ICICI Bank has helped us remain committed to providing the latest technology with an endeavor to fulfill customer needs and contribute to their growth journey," said Punit Thakkar, Founder & CEO, Shivaami.

"At ICICI Bank we believe that 'ease of doing business' and 'digitization' are the two growth enablers for the MSME businesses. Our tie-up with Shivaami is yet another initiative to enable our MSME customers to scale up their digitization in a rapid and seamless manner. It offers ICICI Bank's MSME customers access to attractively priced packages for availing world-class cloud infrastructure services. This in turn will help them to use the APIs available on the ICICI Bank Developer portal and rapidly add to their digitization, without investing in setting up large IT infrastructure like physical servers. We believe that this access to new technology will help MSMEs improve their operational efficiencies, thereby accelerating themselves to grow and enhance their business," said Pankaj Gadgil, Head Self Employed Segment, ICICI Bank on the initiative.

* G Suite: G Suite is an exclusive integrated suite of cloud tools that provide productivity and agility in business operations. It comprises Gmail, Drive, Docs, Calendar and more.

* Google Cloud Platform: Services and infrastructure that enable you to develop and deploy scalable applications and websites.

* Freshsales: A cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution. It helps businesses manage their interactions with existing and potential customers. Key features include one-click phone, sales lead tracking, sales management, event tracking and more.

* Freshdesk: A cloud-based customer support software and helpdesk solution. It is a platform with a comprehensive set of tools and features to help businesses support all the needs of their customers. Companies around the world use it to deliver exceptional customer service and experience.

* Freshmarketer: An all-in-one conversion rate optimization platform from the Freshworks productivity suite. It is built to help businesses improve their online presence and boost lead conversions using robust marketing functionalities that focus on analytics.

ICICI Bank's API Banking portal consists of 250 banking APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) which enables developers of prospective companies to seamlessly sign up on it, create an application, select the application, test it out and get the sample code.

With this, businesses, fintechs, corporates and e-commerce start-ups can easily partner with the Bank and co-create innovative customer solutions in a smooth manner, all from the convenience of a single portal.

The usage of 'ICICI Bank API Banking Portal' simplifies the process of digital collaboration for a company with the Bank and reduces the time taken to develop a business solution to a few days.

This significantly raises productivity for partner companies. The portal hosts the maximum number of virtual APIs put together by any Indian Bank.

