Shop for Peps mattress and get 1 EMI cashback on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): As a part of its festive season sale, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering 1 EMI as cashback on purchase of Peps mattress.

Customers can shop online on the EMI Store and get Peps mattress on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,378.

is known for offering a wide range of mattresses like memory foam, spring coil, double decker and much more. Made from the finest materials, Peps mattress is a top choice for those looking to purchase (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/mattress.html) mattress online.

Customers can shop for mattress online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and avail benefits like zero down payment and quick home delivery.

Some of the best-selling Peps mattresses currently available on sale are:

Peps 10-inch (72x36 Inch) mattress on EMIs starting Rs. 1,378

Peps 10-inch (75x36 Inch) mattress on EMIs starting Rs. 1,433

Peps 10-inch (72x48 Inch) mattress on EMIs starting Rs. 1,818

Peps 10-inch (75x48 Inch) mattress on EMIs starting Rs. 2,067

Customers can shop online on the EMI Store from over 1,000 cities. These include popular metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad etc.

Order Peps mattress online in 4 easy steps:

Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

Choose the Peps mattress you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

At the payment page, add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.

A confirmation of purchase will be sent to you and the ordered item will be home delivered.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products.

Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)