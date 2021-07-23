Shop for the latest Mi 11 Lite and get cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite which recently launched in India is now available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Priced at Rs. 21,999, the premium smartphone is available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,470. Additionally, those purchasing the smartphone will get cashback vouchers of up to Rs. 2,000.

(https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/mi-11-lite-128-gb-storage-vinyl-black-6-gb-ram-smartphone.html)The Mi 11 Lite is touted to be the lightest and slimmest smartphone, and it flaunts stunning specs like a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The camera specs include a triple rear camera which consists of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP and a 5MP camera. The selfie camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor.

Customers can order the(https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/mi-mobile-phones-brand-store.html)Mi Mobile online and get it on zero down payment and quick home delivery.

The smartphone is available in two color variants namely - Vinyl Black and Jazz Blue. The Mi 11 Lite can be purchased in the below mentioned schemes on the EMI Store:

Mi 11 Lite 128GB (6GB RAM) on EMIs starting Rs. 1,470

Mi 11 Lite 128GB (8GB RAM) on EMIs starting Rs. 3,068

Customers can shop online from over 1,000 cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat etc.

Shopping online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store comes with a host of other benefits like easy repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months, home delivery of all products and door-step demo of select items across India. Here's how you can easily shop on the EMI Store:

Log in to your Bajaj Finserv EMI Store account using the registered number.

Browse from over 1 million+ products and add what you want to buy to the cart.

At the payment window, select the EMI tenor you are most comfortable with and enter your registered address.

An OTP will be sent to you for verification, post which the order will be placed and delivered at your doorstep.*

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit(https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)