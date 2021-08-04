Shop for top-selling cycles and get gift vouchers up to Rs. 1,500 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is hosting a site-wide sale on bicycles. Customers purchasing bicycles, mountain bikes, and kids' cycles will get gift vouchers up to Rs 1,500.
The sale is from 3rd-7th August and shoppers can purchase bicycles on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,167.
Those looking for a comfortable experience can purchase a . Equipped with a number of gears, the gear cycle enables one to easily control speed in accordance with different roads and terrains.
The , on the other hand, is ideal for off-road, adventurous cycling. Known for being durable and provide high performance on rough terrains, the mountain bike is available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,513 on the EMI Store.
Below mentioned are some of the cycles available online on the EMI Store:
Leader Xplorer Mountain Bike on EMIs starting Rs 1,513
Leader Scout Mountain Bike on EMIs starting Rs 2,071
Omobikes 1.0 Gear Cycle on EMIs starting Rs 1,491
Avon Buke Senior Cycle on EMIs starting Rs 3,609
Customers can shop online from over 1,000 Indian cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata.
By shopping on the EMI Store, customers can also avail a host of benefits like zero down payment, quick home delivery without any additional cost, and convenient repayment tenor ranging from 3-24 months.
You can order online from the EMI Store in 4 easy steps:
Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.
Choose the cycle you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.
At the payment page, add your delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit.
A confirmation of purchase will be sent to you, and the ordered item will be home delivered.
*Terms and Conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.
It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/) www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
