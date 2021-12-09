Shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get 10 percent cashback on the Samsung Galaxy A52s

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bring home the latest Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone (with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display) on the EMI Store using the EMI Network Card and get 10 percent cashback.
This offer is valid only for EMI Network Card customers from 1st to 31st December 2021.
Please note, customers can claim the cashback after Bajaj Finance Limited disburses the loan amount.
Benefits of purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A52s on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store:
Shoppers can buy the Samsung Galaxy A52s on zero down payment using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and enjoy other benefits of shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store like free home delivery, flexible repayment tenor, No Cost EMI facility, and zero down payment on select products.
Here's how customers can shop for the Samsung Galaxy A52s and get 10 percent cashback on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store:
Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number
Choose the preferred Samsung smartphone model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout.
Enter the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address.
Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase.
A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery.
*Terms and conditions apply
