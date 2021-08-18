Shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store for Samsung refrigerator and get up to 15 percent cashback

You would like to read
Pune (Mahrashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): This festive season, bring home the latest Samsung refrigerator from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get up to 15% cashback.
Choose from a wide range of Samsung refrigerators on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,349.
Samsung as a brand is known for providing refrigerators with advanced intelligence technology. Its (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/double-door-refrigerators.html) double door fridge comes with an auto defrost function to control ice-build up, and it also has spill-proof toughened glass. Customers can pick a Samsung refrigerator based on the size, capacity and star-rating.
Some of the (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/samsung-refrigerator.html) Samsung refrigerators currently available on the EMI Store are:
Samsung 192 L Single Door Refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs. 1,349
Samsung 198 L Single Door Refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs. 1,620
Samsung 212 L Single Door Refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs. 1,678
Samsung 244 Single Door Refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs. 2,979
Samsung 324 L Double Door Refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs. 3,176
Customers can shop online from 1,000+ Indian cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata.
Customers can also avail a host of benefits on the EMI Store like zero down payment, quick home delivery without any additional cost, and convenient repayment tenor ranging from 3-24 months.
You can order online from the EMI Store in 4 easy steps:
Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.
Choose the Samsung refrigerator you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.
At the payment page, add your delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit.
A confirmation of purchase will be sent to you, and the ordered item will be home delivered.
*Terms and Conditions apply
