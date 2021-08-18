Shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store for Samsung refrigerator and get up to 15 percent cashback

Pune (Mahrashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): This festive season, bring home the latest Samsung refrigerator from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get up to 15% cashback.

Choose from a wide range of Samsung refrigerators on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,349.

Samsung as a brand is known for providing refrigerators with advanced intelligence technology. Its (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/double-door-refrigerators.html) double door fridge comes with an auto defrost function to control ice-build up, and it also has spill-proof toughened glass. Customers can pick a Samsung refrigerator based on the size, capacity and star-rating.

Some of the (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/samsung-refrigerator.html) Samsung refrigerators currently available on the EMI Store are:

Samsung 192 L Single Door Refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs. 1,349

Samsung 198 L Single Door Refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs. 1,620

Samsung 212 L Single Door Refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs. 1,678

Samsung 244 Single Door Refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs. 2,979

Samsung 324 L Double Door Refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs. 3,176

Customers can shop online from 1,000+ Indian cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata.

Customers can also avail a host of benefits on the EMI Store like zero down payment, quick home delivery without any additional cost, and convenient repayment tenor ranging from 3-24 months.

You can order online from the EMI Store in 4 easy steps:

Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

Choose the Samsung refrigerator you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

At the payment page, add your delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit.

A confirmation of purchase will be sent to you, and the ordered item will be home delivered.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)