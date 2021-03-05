Shop the dress from Marks & Spencer

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Spring is synonymous to new beginnings, flowers and lots of colour. Keeping up with the season the latest spring collection from M & S offers a mix of versatile prints and pop-up colours.
Popular Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta was seen celebrating spring, twirling her way in a tiered floral mini dress from their Spring 21'collection. This versatile bold floral print jersey is a spring must-have which scores high on comfort and fashion alike!
"Loved this dress the moment I saw it, it is extremely comfortable and has a style statement that resonates with me as I always love fuss free clothes," said Sayani Gupta, on sporting the dress.
The same print in tops, t-shirts and even skirts - now available in stores and online to give an edge to your style!
The new M & S Spring'21 collection has a lot to offer, right from wide leg comfortable pants, trendy skirts to lovely dresses and fashionable lingerie. Add a breath of fresh air to your wardrobe or chase the sun in your favourite colour this spring with M & S.
