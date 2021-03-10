Shop the latest smartphones, electronics on the Bajaj Finserv EMI store and get up to Rs 3,000 cashback

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Those looking to buy smartphones or the latest electronics can now shop on the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv and get up to Rs 3,000 (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/mega-cashback-sale.html) Shoppers can avail of products on No Cost EMI and zero down payment, and also get products delivered to their home within four hours* from the dealer of their choice.
At present, site-wide (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/smartphones.html) cashback offers and attractive discounts are running on the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv, valid till March 15, 2021. Don't miss these attractive offers on the EMI Store.
Below are some mobile offers available on the EMI Store:
Some of the electronics available on sale are:
One can explore more products at a discount at the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv.
Benefits of shopping from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
* The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store works on a hyper-local model that enables customers to view offers on products from retailers located in their vicinity and enjoy doorstep delivery within 4 hours*.
* One can find the latest electronics and in the store available on EMIs with money-saving offers such as zero down payment, No Cost EMI, cashback, as well as discounts on the final price.
* Customers can opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months according to their preference.
* To avail of No Cost EMI benefits, customers need to purchase using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. The digital card comes with a pre-approved loan limit of up to 4-lakhs.
*Terms and Conditions apply
