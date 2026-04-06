PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6: AstaGuru Auction House proudly presents 'ShowKeen', a landmark exhibition of Modern and Contemporary Indian Art, taking place in Mumbai on 11th and 12th April, 2026. After two successful editions, one in Mumbai last year and another in New Delhi in March 2026, this exclusive showcase brings together an exceptional collection of works by some of India's most celebrated artists, offering a rare opportunity for collectors, connoisseurs, and art enthusiasts to experience and acquire significant masterpieces under one roof. ShowKeen reflects AstaGuru's continued commitment to promoting Indian art and making it accessible to a wider audience. The exhibition will feature a thoughtfully curated selection spanning significant movements and styles, highlighting the evolution of Indian art from the modern masters such as S H Raza, M F Husain, Anjolie Ela Menon, Akbar Padamsee, and F N Souza to leading contemporary voices like Meetali Singh, Tom Vattakuzhy, Vinod Sharma, and Chittrovanu Mazumdar, among others.

Speaking about the exhibition, Mr. Manoj Mansukhani, Director of Marketing at AstaGuru, said: "We are delighted to bring ShowKeen back to our patrons in Mumbai this year. The third edition represents an important milestone in our journey to engage a new generation of collectors while continuing to nurture seasoned audiences." Visitors can expect to see iconic works characterized by experimentation, cultural narratives, and artistic innovation. The exhibition aims to create an engaging space for dialogue, appreciation, and discovery within India's lively art landscape. The event will be open to invited guests and registered attendees, offering an immersive viewing experience. Event Details: Nehru Centre, Worli

Exhibition: ShowKeen - Modern & Contemporary Indian Art Dates: 11th - 12th April, 2026 Location: Mumbai Presented by: AstaGuru Auction House For further information, please visit ShowKeen's official website at https://www.showkeen.in/ About AstaGuru Auction House AstaGuru is India's premium auction house, dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and shaping enduring legacies through rare art and luxury collectibles. Founded in 2008, AstaGuru provides a seamless and trusted platform for collectors to discover, acquire, and consign exceptional treasures, spanning Modern and Contemporary Indian Art, fine jewellery, rare timepieces, vintage cars, and unique collectibles. Guided by a vision to be the world's leading platform for rare art and luxury collectibles, AstaGuru brings together connoisseurs across generations, fostering a deeper appreciation for craftsmanship and history. With an unwavering commitment to expertise, authenticity, and innovation, AstaGuru empowers collectors to curate extraordinary stories that transcend time. Through its digital platform and mobile app, AstaGuru bridges geographies, making remarkable acquisitions accessible to collectors worldwide.

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