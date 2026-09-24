SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd. (SDL), India's oldest manufacturers of Ayurved medicines with a legacy spanning over 150 years of practising Saiddhantik Ayurved, today announced the third consecutive year of its association with Padma Shri Paresh Rawal The continued partnership marks the launch of a new multimedia campaign for SDL's flagship brand, Swamala. The campaign will be rolled out across television, print and digital media platforms, bringing alive SDL's abiding commitment to authentic Ayurved rooted in Ayurved Saiddhants (principles), uncompromising quality and time-tested wisdom. Authentic Storytelling. Timeless Values. For over 150 years, SDL has remained committed to practising Saiddhantik Ayurved - following the principles of Ayurved exactly as the classical texts prescribe, without any compromise. Now in its third year, the association with Shri Paresh Rawal continues to embody these values through relatable storytelling that reinforces the importance of authenticity, trust and informed choices in healthcare.

"In today's world, where everyone claims to be the best, what truly stands out is authenticity. That is what I admire about Shree Dhootapapeshwar. For over 150 years, they have stayed true to Saiddhantik Ayurved - the principles of Ayurved without compromise - and I am proud to continue this association for a third year." - Padma Shri Paresh Rawal Shri Paresh Rawal - The Voice of Generations Padma Shri Paresh Rawal is one of India's finest & acclaimed actors, with a career spanning over four decades across film, theatre and television. Widely admired for his credibility, integrity and authenticity, he represents the values that have defined Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd. for over a century and a half.

His continuing association with Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited brings together two institutions that have earned public trust through consistency, substance and an unwavering commitment to excellence. "Paresh Rawal ji's authenticity, credibility and enduring connect with people make him a natural ambassador for Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited. As we enter our third year together, we are delighted to take the message of Saiddhantik Ayurved to newer generations." - Shri Ranjit Puranik, Managing Director, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd. Swamala - SDL's Flagship Rasayan Brand The campaign centres on Swamala, Shree Dhootapapeshwar's flagship brand, a fortified Chyawanprash (Ashtavarg) with Gold and other potent Ayurved ingredients that assist total health for all seasons. Swamala is formulated in keeping with Shree Dhootapapeshwar's Saiddhantik approach - following classical Ayurvedic proportions and processes without shortcuts. It is widely recommended by Ayurvedic physicians and patronized by consumers as a daily restorative supplement to support immunity and overall wellbeing.

Swamala Rojana, Sehat Ka Khajana. The multimedia campaign will be launched shortly across television, print and digital media platforms. It builds on the Saiddhantik Ayurved platform Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited unveiled earlier this year on its Founder's Day, further establishing this philosophy as the cornerstone of the brand's identity across its portfolio. ABOUT SHREE DHOOTAPAPESHWAR LTD. Founded in 1872 in Panvel, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd. (SDL) is India's oldest Ayurvedic company and one of the world's most respected practitioners of Saiddhantik Ayurved - Ayurved practiced exactly as the classical texts prescribe, without approximation or compromise. For over 150 years, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd. has remained committed to manufacturing authentic, standardised, safe and efficacious Ayurvedic formulations. Its portfolio spans classical herbo-mineral medicines, physician-prescribed Rasayanas and consumer healthcare products, all developed with the same uncompromising principles that have guided the company since its founding.

Its GMP-certified manufacturing facility in Patalganga and one of India's largest Ayurvedic physician networks reflect Shree Dhootapapeshwar's continued commitment to preserving and advancing authentic Ayurved. For SDL, Ayurved is only Ayurved when it is Saiddhantik. Information about the Company: Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd. Co. was founded in 1872, in Panvel. Since past 150 years, the company has been making significant contribution in the field of Ayurveda. Sri Dhootapapeshwar Research Foundation has been certifying modern medicines on Ayurvedic criteria. For further information, log on to www.sdlindia .com. Contact : Mrs. Sonali Kokate (Communication Executive) E mail : sonali.kokate@teamsdl.in Ph.: 022 - 69715000 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)