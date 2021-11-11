Shree Malani Foams felicitated with the prestigious Telangana State Industry Awards for Excellence in the Exports category

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shree Malani Foams, India's fastest-growing mattress and PU Foam with a 3-decade legacy from the house of Centuary Mattresses, has earned the Bronze medal for Excellence in the Export category at the Industry Awards 2021.
The award ceremony was held on November 8th, 2021 held at ITC Kakatiya in Hyderabad. KT Rama Rao, Honorable Minister of Industry & Commerce, Government of Telangana, was in attendance as the chief guest of the award ceremony.
Introduced in 2017, the prestigious 'Industry Awards' is a statewide competition that acknowledges and recognizes remarkable achievements made by Telangana-based businesses, covering both large and small organizations. The awards were facilitated by the Department of Industries & Commerce under the guidance of Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana and hosted by Malavika Jaggi, Director, GlobalLinker.
Speaking on the occasion, Siddharth Malani, Director - Shree Malani Foams Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are delighted to be recognized for our hard work and progressive thinking. We are already one of the leading Mattress brands in the domestic market, this award affirms that we are not only India's sleep specialist but Sleep specialist for many overseas markets. The key to our success has been our strong management team, passion for quality; and investment in the latest technology and machines. This is getting recognized globally across markets and enabling us to form strategic partnerships with many leading overseas buyers. This award definitely adds another feather in our cap while boosting our Make in India initiative."
With a stronghold across the Indian markets and a share of more than 80% in mattress exports from INDIA, Shree Malani Group, which comprises of Shree Malani Foams and Centuary Mattresses plans to double its exports business over the next 2 years.
